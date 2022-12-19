The Super Bowl: The History and Origins of the NFL Finals

By Carolyn J. Posted on February 7, 2022 at 7:24 AM

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, all Americans will be behind their television sets to watch the Super Bowl! The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in this year’s American Football Championship Finals. But do you know the origin of this most popular sporting event and why the Super Bowl is called the Super Bowl? We explain to you.

Every first Sunday of February, The Super Bowl unites many Americans behind their television screens. It is the most-watched sporting event on television in the United States. In 2017, more than 100 million viewers watched Great game. But why such excitement? And what is its story? nfl final ?

It all started in 1920 National Football League (NFL) was born. At that time, policy American Football Championship Simple: The team with the most wins at the end of the season wins. It was here, in 1932, that there was a perfect tie between the two teams. To decide between them, NFL So it was decided to arrange a match between these two teams. Since then, the idea of ​​a final between the two teams has been hatched. The NFL At the end of the season, imagine two divisions with a final where the two best teams face off in a head-to-head match. But this first historic Finals began in 1932, and crowned the Chicago Bears, who did not yet have a nickname. Super Bowl.

The term appeared across the Atlantic in 1967. It was that year that the first American football final was arranged between the winner. NFL thatAFL. Small booster shot, theAmerican Football League Created in 1960 by wealthy owners. Very quickly, theAFL becomes a serious competitor to NFLA merger between the two conferences was officially sealed in 1970.

But where exactly did this nickname come from? Super BowlThe first finals between the two conferences were dubbed “ AFL-NFL World Championship Game »? There are many versions. One of them is based on Lamar HuntOne of the foundersAmerican Football Leagueand owner Kansas City Chiefs. According to some, the businessman got this nickname from one of his children’s toys. Superball », was very popular among the younger generation in the 60s.

Others recall it The New York Times was the first to use this term Super Bowl In 1967. But it wasn’t until 1971 that the nickname was actually adopted, or for the fourth edition NFL-AFL final. In the same year, the Number of finals in Roman numerals Also approved. Besides, why Roman numerals? Quite simply to avoid confusion regarding Big Game Year. In fact, the Super Bowl Played one year after the season ie Super Bowl LVPlayed in 2021, ending the 2020 season Lamar HuntAgain, he said, the use of Roman numerals gave the finale more value and prestige.

But back to the nickname Super Bowl “, and more specifically ” Bowl “. Presumably, this word (” Bowl in French) was used to denote the shape of the Yale campus in Connecticut, which opened in 1914.

Ultimately, whether you’re a fan of American football or not, you can’t escape the event on February 13th. If you’re not a fan of the oval ball, get to know it Super Bowl Halftime also offers a concert. This year, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dr And Kendrick Lamar were chosen to set the mood for the occasion.

