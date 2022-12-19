Lionel Scaloni: “This match was crazy” after Argentina win in World Cup final

“How do you feel after this win?

Peaceful (Smile). I want to talk about the game, not just the fact that we are world champions because this game was crazy. We are not very lucky, but we are strong enough to think. Being world champion wasn’t something I planned, but here we are and I think it’s deserved. We must emphasize the mentality of this team, never admitting defeat is its strength. Despite France struggling to score two goals, we continued to play against the Netherlands.