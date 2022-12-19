High Voltage Seduction Season 5: Is Netflix Secretly Renovating Reality TV?

After fierce competition and (too) many breaks, the prize pool for the finals was still $89,000. Reality TV is currently the third most popular series in the world on Netflix and the rules have been broken many times to the delight of millions of viewers!

So the streaming platform’s two hundred million subscribers have responded in a big way! Jawahir and Nik were the big winners of this fourth edition Netflix is ​​already planning to produce a season 5 of Seduction Haute Tension ? Answer below!

We reveal all the information we have on the release date of season 5 of High Voltage Seduction on Netflix.

Despite inquiries from several American media outlets, it is unknown whether the two final couples are still together. A couple of previous seasons didn’t last long, but the fourth edition could be the exception that proves the rule!

Season 5 of High Voltage Seduction has unfortunately not been renewed by Netflix But don’t worry, it’s completely normal! Since the release of the first season, the American company has always waited until the shooting of the next season began before announcing the news on social networks.

It usually takes one to two months after the finals to make an announcement through the streaming platform with the red logo. So we need to know Season 5 of Séduction Haute Tension will be ordered Early next year.

With such ratings, there is a 99% chance that the sequel will hit Netflix soon. These types of projects require very little investment compared to other original works (series, movies, etc.) and the profits are exceptional as reality TV reaches a better audience than some original works with bigger budgets!

Additionally, Netflix executives are adamant that losing several thousand dollars to the group will never stop candidates from heeding their impulses. Season 5 of High Voltage SeductionConsider updating this article immediately!

High Voltage Seduction Season 5: Trailer Coming Soon?

If reality TV is renewed soon, then Trailer for Séduction Haute Tension Season 5 Should be online by the end of next year. Maybe in September or October 2023.

What is the release date of High Voltage Seduction Season 5 on Netflix?

The previous two seasons were separated by an eleven-month wait. The third was released in January 2022, and the fourth landed on Netflix in December. So we can see more Season 5 of High Voltage Seduction In a few months on Netflix.

Let’s say the streaming platform decides to order a sequel, High Voltage Seduction Season 5 release date is set for November 2023 ! Filming will begin in February or March 2023 and episodes will finally air in late fall 2023. This has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but it is a very likely scenario.