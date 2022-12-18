The Lucid Air Sapphire curved blades and more

The new Lucid Air Sapphire wants to position itself at the top of the automotive food chain. She will prove it face to face.

The Lucid Air is a natural competitor to the Tesla Model S. But this is not a question of division, as the two men behind the two companies have scores to settle. Taking the Tesla Model S Plate a step further, the Lucid Air introduces the Sapphire to the arena. Our colleagues from Haggerty are organizing the first meeting.

Before starting, a brief reminder of the forces involved. Tesla Model S Plate Well known for our services, with its three engines for a total power of 1,020 hp in our metric system. opposite sapphire, Lucid’s new performance signature, again powered by three engines with 1,216 hp. Or a more favorable front weight/power ratio with 2.01 kg/hp for the Lucid Air compared to 2.15 kg/hp. However, if the value is not reported, Sapphire will produce more torque than its competitor. And to better put the striking power of these electric sedans into perspective, Hagerty decided to put a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport on the grid, whose 16 bowls deliver 1,500 hp (1.35 kg/hp).

400m DA in 9.1 seconds for the Lucid Air Sapphire

From the start, the three cars perform very differently. Lost in a slip of four wheels and subject to the response time of the mechanics, which is two electric (wouldn’t have dared to say before), the Bugatti Chiron nailed it. Place. Among electric sedans, they’re neck and neck when it comes to power delivery, with the Tesla Model S Blight holding a slight advantage. But, as usual, she catches her breath quickly. This is inexplicably not the case with Lucid The Grand Touring we triedThat puts the Model S in the air just before the finish line.



Ultimately, the Lucid Air Sapphire wins the “small” numbers game. The Newark Sedan accelerates from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 2.1 seconds and 400 m in 9.1 seconds (at 251 km/h). The Tesla Model S Blight is 9.3 seconds behind (at 244 km/h), while the Bugatti Chiron closes the gap in the same time (9.3 seconds at 251 km/h). And to highlight the performance level of this new Lucid Air Sapphire, Hagerty decided to counter it with a Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 (0.91 kg/hp). Guess who wins?

A performance that serves everything but anything

Whether everyone appreciates the performance or not, these small differences are as unfathomable as they are imperceptible to laymen. Either way, you won’t be going fast enough to get the bread (although the Chiron isn’t as easily usable on a daily basis as the two electric sedans). But there is heroism. It’s this seemingly childish game that advances technology and keeps automotive passion alive.

Remember that the Tesla Model S Plaid is available from us for €138,990. The Lucid Air Sapphire won’t see the light of day in its own lands until next year, priced at $249,000 (€235,000). That’s €100,000 more than its rival, but ten times less than the Bugatti!