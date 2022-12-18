Pixel Experience test (Android 13): This is obvious

The Pixel 7 has been around for over two months now, and now it’s time to bring you our full review of what is the epitome of the Android 13 experience: Google’s Pixel experience.

Android’s iOS, a pure version of Android, has no shortage of commendable merits to speak of, even for some of the most accomplished.Android 13 The Pixel Way, or as Google calls it, the Pixel Experience. After using it for two months, both the Pixel 7 than that day Pixel 7 ProHere’s the complete feedback for those who hesitate to go to Google.

Visual and ergonomics

The most interesting feature of Android 13 on Google phones Android 12Total uniqueness that this interface offers.

Unlike the rest of the world which is already on Android, here, Google is responsible for all the basic apps. Conclusion: You don’t need to enter multiple accounts, just a simple Google account and everything will work immediately. Some say that this very simple and hassle-free handling is what makes the Pixel experience so littleiOS From Android.

This impression of a coherent whole now comes from a more unified scene where everything is abstracted Meaning you With its pale tones and curves, where all the colors flow from the wallpaper, in short, a small aesthetic delight.

Fluid, but not always practical

When talking about the Google Pixel interface, the first word that comes up is “Liquidity “. Yes, the Pixel Experience is one of the rare interfaces under Android that doesn’t suffer from premature lags or jerky animations. The only example that comes to mind is Oppo’s ColorOS, which comes close. These animations, which don’t overdo it, have an almost relaxed, non-overbearing look to them. .

Sometimes we find them a bit slow because everything has to back off before we can do the little action, so we can be upset by a short reaction time. It’s more organic, so less annoying than pleasant on a daily basis.

We can also take some time off some ergonomic concerns, like the new Internet tile where you have to multiply clicks to manage Wi-Fi, or the sleep mode buried below. Digital Wellbeing“. However an essential setting because it allows you to crash Alwaysthat night “I had a hard time finding it. split screen It instructed me to click on the app’s icon at the top of its window in task manager. Does this sound complicated to you? Yes it is.

Bugs, always

These very fluid animations and lack of clutter are two of the Pixel’s biggest strengths, making everything work perfectly. And that doesn’t account for the many bugs that can ruin the experience. Of course, we can argue that these errors undermine the experience of one user, but while the other is unaffected, given the number of serious concerns around us, we need to talk about it.

initiation Pixel 6 Under Android 12, more or less annoying bugs continued in the following months. For the Pixel 7 and Android 13 we’re talking about here, the copy is pure. On the other hand, there are at least two of us editorial staff who have encountered the blocking error Hard reset. For my part, I was watching a series on Netflix in complete silence while watching it on screen to freeze . The sound kept ringing but could not control the phone.

Here is my college Omar’s story:

I was on Chrome and don’t know which site and it crashes. I come back home but it keeps crashing with a frozen screen. I try to lock and unlock to cause something. Phone locks but won’t unlock. He didn’t answer anymore. Again, I charge it to trigger something, but no animation. Nothing helps, it’s unusable. I had toHard resetSo everything will be in order.

Let’s be clear, this is only a blocking bug after two months of use, and the rest of the time the bugs won’t seem bothersome. It’s certainly not uncommon to have interface display issues like overlapping elements or a blocked lock screen. But as a general rule, no error will prevent unlocking followed by a quick wait.

Features: A real little extra

Here may be the real deal with Pixels. If you’re the type that appreciates getting new features before everyone else, the Pixel Experience is definitely for you. That’s what gives it a higher popularity rating among geeks, nerds, or other tech fans than any name you think would be more appropriate.

Even as recently as December 2022, Google added new features to its interface, without additional cost or a major Android update. The vpn Recently added from Google, for example, without a subscription Google One. However, it is limited to encryption of your data and does not allow you to access geo-blocked content.

We’ve seen some serious practical integrations come first in pixels, namely integration Google Wallet Automatic subtitles on lock screen (convenient for flight tickets) or silent videos.

New features specific to Android 13 include facial recognition (only on Pixel 7) or managing notifications.selectionThat means every installed app will ask for your consent before sending you notifications.

Even stronger, some new features are currently reserved for the Google Pixel, and they are frankly amazing. listening For example, allowing you to recognize live music An automaton moves around you like Shazam. The layout of the search bar at the bottom of the screen is a real plus, like “trying is accepting”. Once you get used to it, it will be less on other computers.

You can also specify instant translation integrated directly into the keyboard or audio recorder, which can provide a direct transcription of the interlocutor. The magic eraser Or possible Blur an image on the fly. All this makes the use of the Pixel very rich.

Access

We already mentioned it above, but Google often integrates its share of new features. Although we haven’t used it in writing ourselves, it’s interesting to see the Californian company taking more care with accessibility options and highlighting them in its interface.

Available in a dedicated menu at the root of the settings, there is a clear and readable menu with many options. Instant Subtitles, Instant Transcription or Magnifying Glass is a key feature.

Notable innovation this year: TheGuided framePart of all voice aids for the blind, it helps you frame a selfie by guiding you through small audio signals.

Compatible smartphones

Google Pixel still benefits from major updates from the manufacturer of compatible smartphones.

Unfortunately, with its latest phones, Google is limited Three years of major updates. To compensate, we recall that the manufacturer takes care of Android support, agreeing to five years of security patches.