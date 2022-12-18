Delayed flights, road trips and outages: The storm is active

Real snow and all that comes with it got us excited for winter this past weekend before Christmas.

Road trips, reduced visibility, slippery roads, closed highway access ramps de-icing…so many accidents, especially in Greater Montreal and the South Shore, mornings are not easy. Losses of control are numerous. A lamp post even ended up on the tracks and an electrician was dispatched to the scene. Several trees fell on the road near Noyan and Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The airline network was also affected, with flights delayed or canceled at Montreal’s Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau International Airport. The airport urged passengers to check their flight status before travelling.

Fewer than 15,000 Hydro-Québec customers are without power, including nearly 10,000 in Outaouais.

It is not finished

During the day on Saturday, it will be the turn of the central and eastern sectors to receive the remnants of the large system. Additionally, the Quebec region could also receive up to 15 cm of snow totals.

A winter storm will continue to develop in various areas through Monday. Estrie can expect to receive up to 25 cm while the Montreal and Gatineau areas can expect an additional five to 10 cm.

