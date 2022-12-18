Corruption: Qatar warns of “negative impact” of European measures

Doha’s access to the European Parliament has been revoked over corruption allegations

European Parliament measures against Qatar, whose access to the assembly could be blocked in the wake of a corruption scandal, could have a “negative impact” on relations with the gas-rich emirate and global energy supplies, Doha warned on Sunday. The opening of an investigation in Brussels targeting Greek MEP Eva Kyli, who is suspected of receiving Qatari payments to protect the interests of the current World Cup host, has shaken the institution.

In Strasbourg on Thursday, MEPs voted almost unanimously for a text “insisting on the suspension of access permits for representatives of Qatari interests” during the hearing. The decision rests with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola. “A decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction on Qatar, limiting dialogue and cooperation before the legal process is complete, will have a negative impact on regional and global security cooperation and discussions on global energy scarcity and security.” A Qatari embassy official said on Sunday.

Along with the United States and Australia, Qatar is one of the major producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the world. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has been increasingly favored by European countries as an alternative to Russian gas. Saying they were appalled by corruption and money-laundering, MEPs decided to suspend “work on all Qatar-related legal files”, the first being visa liberalization for Qatar and Kuwait and aviation. Agreement.

Qatar, which “firmly rejects” the allegations against it, regrets “judgments based on false information revealed by leaks without waiting for the conclusion of the investigation,” Qatar’s ambassador said in a press release.