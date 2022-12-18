Home World Corruption: Qatar warns of “negative impact” of European measures

Corruption: Qatar warns of “negative impact” of European measures

Dec 18, 2022 0 Comments
L

Doha’s access to the European Parliament has been revoked over corruption allegations

European Parliament measures against Qatar, whose access to the assembly could be blocked in the wake of a corruption scandal, could have a “negative impact” on relations with the gas-rich emirate and global energy supplies, Doha warned on Sunday. The opening of an investigation in Brussels targeting Greek MEP Eva Kyli, who is suspected of receiving Qatari payments to protect the interests of the current World Cup host, has shaken the institution.

In Strasbourg on Thursday, MEPs voted almost unanimously for a text “insisting on the suspension of access permits for representatives of Qatari interests” during the hearing. The decision rests with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola. “A decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction on Qatar, limiting dialogue and cooperation before the legal process is complete, will have a negative impact on regional and global security cooperation and discussions on global energy scarcity and security.” A Qatari embassy official said on Sunday.

Along with the United States and Australia, Qatar is one of the major producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the world. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has been increasingly favored by European countries as an alternative to Russian gas. Saying they were appalled by corruption and money-laundering, MEPs decided to suspend “work on all Qatar-related legal files”, the first being visa liberalization for Qatar and Kuwait and aviation. Agreement.

Qatar, which “firmly rejects” the allegations against it, regrets “judgments based on false information revealed by leaks without waiting for the conclusion of the investigation,” Qatar’s ambassador said in a press release.

See also  Kenya: Opposition Raila Odinga won't challenge Supreme Court ruling

You May Also Like

Curfew lifted in two Ebola affected districts

Curfew lifted in two Ebola affected districts

Hope for a revitalized treaty at COP15 on biodiversity

Hope for a revitalized treaty at COP15 on biodiversity

Tunisians elect a marginalized parliament in the shadow of President Syed

Tunisians elect a marginalized parliament in the shadow of President Syed

Tunisians elect an innocuous parliament in the shadow of President Syed

Tunisians elect an innocuous parliament in the shadow of President Syed

Akhannouch stresses Morocco's commitment to Africa-US partnership | Athalayar

Akhannouch stresses Morocco’s commitment to Africa-US partnership | Athalayar

In the United States, oaks are drought tolerant

Cuba recognizes “very sensible developments” with the United States

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.