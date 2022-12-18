Blockbuster Season 2: The Originals has been canceled by Netflix

The comedy series is having trouble convincing subscribers of the American company. For years, Netflix has been desperately trying to create a sitcom to match its success Modern Family Or The Big Bang Theory. A new original work Blockbuster ” had immense potential but failed to convince subscribers…

Directed by the creator of the fictional however, with Melissa Fumero and Randall Park. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Vanessa Ramos). Unfortunately the comedy does not live up to the expectations and despite the good performances of the actors, Series targets not met The red logo is set by the streaming platform.

Comedy series tend to have relatively short episodes, but just like the classic original works, must accumulate hours of viewing. Blockbuster doesn’t even make it into the world’s top ten most popular series on Netflix That more or less sealed his fate already. After cancellation Evil and Son Or Season 3 without Warrior is fineA sequel to the blockbuster will not be released on Netflix.