About Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals

Finalists
The Los Angeles Rams Won the National Conference West Division with 12 wins and 5 losses. In the playoffs, they eliminated Arizona (34-11), Tampa Bay and Tom Brady (30-27) and San Francisco (20-17). They are regulars in the play-offs. They have participated four times in the last five years.
The Cincinnati Bengals They are first in the American Conference North (10 wins, 7 losses). They qualified for their first playoffs in six years and eliminated Las Vegas (26-19) and two conference favorites Tennessee (19-16) and Kansas City (27-24).
Where will the competition take place?
The 56th Super Bowl will be played at Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles, none other than the home of the Rams. It will be only the second time in Super Bowl history that a team will play at home (after Tampa Bay in 2021). SoFi Stadium is brand new, completed in September 2020. It can accommodate 70,000 to 100,000 spectators.
Results of both teams
The Rams have played in three cities in their history and were champions in each: Cleveland in 1945, Los Angeles in 1951 and St. Louis in 2000. They never won the Super Bowl – created in 1967 – by being in LA. (Failures in 1980 and 2019). Cincinnati has never been a champion. The Bengals lost the Super Bowl in 1982 and 1989.
Matthew Stafford is the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. (NR Seaback/USA TODAY Sports/Sports Press)
Halftime Anthems and Show
Before the game, the US National Anthem (“Star-Spangled Banner”) will be performed by country singer Mickey Guyton. “America the Beautiful” will be performed by Jhene Aiko of the R&B group B2K. The halftime show will do hip-hop proud, with shocker: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
quarter residents
Matthew Stafford (34) has been playing in Los Angeles since this season. He is 12th in NFL history in passing yards and touchdowns. Stafford played 12 years in Detroit before joining LA.
Joe Burrow (25) is in just his second pro season. He was a college star at LSU (Champion and MVP in 2019). His freshman year was cut short by a knee injury. But he bounced back well and had a great season.
Trainers
Sean McVay (36) has been the Rams coach since 2017. He has already guided Los Angeles to one Super Bowl (loss to New England in 2019). Previously, he was an assistant coach at Washington.
Jack Taylor (38) has been leading the Bengals since 2019. In the first year he won only two games. Taylor was previously an assistant coach at Miami … and a coach with the Rams. He took care of the quarterbacks.
Joe Burrow (center) leads the Cincinnati Bengals. (C. Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports/Sports Press)
Other players
Los Angeles has the best receiver of the season in Cooper Kupp (1947 yards). More Odell Beckham, another talented receiver, came into the season after years of trouble. The Rams have a strong defense, with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, linebackers Von Miller and Leonard Floyd and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Cincinnati relies mainly on a young and talented offensive line, with running back Joe Mixon and receivers Ja’Mar Chase (in his first NFL season and already an All-Star) and Dee Higgins. Kicker Evan McPherson (22) is also very reliable. He made 12 field goals in the playoffs. On defense, the Bengals can rely on Trey Hendrickson (14 sacks).