About Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals

Results of both teams

The Rams have played in three cities in their history and were champions in each: Cleveland in 1945, Los Angeles in 1951 and St. Louis in 2000. They never won the Super Bowl – created in 1967 – by being in LA. (Failures in 1980 and 2019). Cincinnati has never been a champion. The Bengals lost the Super Bowl in 1982 and 1989.