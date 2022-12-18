Home Science A controversial celestial object

A controversial celestial object

Dec 18, 2022 0 Comments
A controversial celestial object

This article is from the January 2023 issue of Science et Avenir – La Recherche N°911.

A mysterious object crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2014, 200 kilometers off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Called CNEOS-2014-01-08, it is only 45 cm wide and would have followed a high-velocity trajectory and hit Earth at a very high speed of 216,000 km/h; Evidence of its interstellar origin, according to two American researchers The Astrophysical Journal.

Data from spy satellites

It will be the first extrasolar object discovered to date, ahead of Omuamu’a (2017) and Comet Borisov (2019). The problem: Some of the data identifying this asteroid comes from US Department of Defense spy satellites and is therefore classified, pushing the scientific community to be wary of this hypothesis from Avi Loeb, a controversial researcher who supports Oumuamua as a ship. Astronomers, however, want to launch a mission by the end of 2023 to look for fragments of this material.

See also  The tax system is self-assessment, WP should play an active role

You May Also Like

Delayed flights, road trips and outages: The storm is active

Delayed flights, road trips and outages: The storm is active

Presse Santé

Can you solve this calculation level 6eme?

Satellite SWOT | 30 times more lakes are monitored

Satellite SWOT | 30 times more lakes are monitored

Does the visible background cosmic radiation betray its decay?

Does the visible background cosmic radiation betray its decay?

A 'buried treasure' is hidden in this fascinating film by James Webb

A ‘buried treasure’ is hidden in this fascinating film by James Webb

Discovery of two oceanic planets | Pres

Discovery of two oceanic planets | Pres

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.