How to Watch Green Bay Packers / New York Giants (TV/Streaming) NFL Game?

Just like last weekend, this Sunday, October 09 is the NFL London game and meeting Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Find out how to watch this match live!

How to watch the Packers/Giants game On streaming?

💻 A group of NFL between Green Bay Packers And this New York Giants will be at Tune in live at 3:30 p.m l’Equipe.fr (L’Equipe Live) And en L’Équipe Live universe Replay more on the L’Équipe platform.

🎤 Find out in the comments Peter Anderson, A real expert on American sports, with a consultant Sebastian SejanFormer St. Louis Rams player.

NFL in Europe!

NFL Broadcaster, American Football League, L’Équipe is still evolving in its offering and will offer 4 free-to-play matches in Europe this autumn. !

After last Sunday’s meeting between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings, we stayed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to follow the clash this time. Green Bay Packers and New York Giants. In addition to the transfer and spectacular feature, the game will be divided between two teams with a record of three wins to one loss. The Packers have won three in a row since a setback against Minnesota in the season opener.

Aaron Rodgers This Sunday will be the highlight as the Packers are the last of the 32 NFL teams to play in London. “Also, this is not an overseas trip like the others, even though the coaches’ talk is always ‘hey, we’re here to win a game, patadi, patada’. It is no doubt more special. (…) These are the matches you think about at the end of your life, and you tell yourself it’s a special moment to play in front of the fans here. »