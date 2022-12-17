Can you solve this calculation level 6eme?

What is the result of this mathematical sequence? How well do you remember your elementary school math lessons?

Since this little math challenge was proposed on the Internet, only 1 in 30 people have been able to find the solution alone and quickly. This type of test calls for simple mathematical knowledge, and above all your ability to analyze and deduct, which is always called for and evaluated during IQ tests.

Rather than an advanced knowledge of mathematics, this type of test calls upon your ability to see beyond the obvious and to make associations beyond the obvious and not at first glance. It is precisely these intellectual skills that help determine the outcome.

So here’s the challenge: In the above image you can see a sequence of 4 digits. You have to guess the fifth digit where the question mark is by looking closely at them. Hence, these tests are useful to better understand our personality and indirectly how people see us and how we interact with them.

A Mathematician’s Brain: A Specific Brain?

You may know, but the ability to understand mathematics is studied by science. Researchers have actually wondered if math teachers and math geniuses can be born with a biological advantage. To investigate this possibility, a study sought to determine whether a person’s math skills were related to the concentrations of two key neurotransmitters involved in learning. Cognitive neuroscientists at the University of Oxford in England examined levels of GABA and glutamate in the brain to see if these neurotransmitters could predict future math skills. GABA and glutamate are two naturally occurring amino acids that play complementary roles: the first inhibits or slows the activity of neurons or nerve cells in the brain, and the second makes them more active. Their levels vary throughout life. This combination made the experiment more interesting because the scientists could see how GABA and glutamate were involved in complex cognitive skills that take years to mature, such as math skills. Not only did the researchers find a link, but they also found that the levels of these neurotransmitters change as children grow into adults. The study is published in the journal PLOS Biology.

Easy isn’t it?

Come on, it’s yours! Stay focused and challenge your friends or co-workers with this numbers puzzle that seems to make no sense to you. We warn you: only a few people can solve this puzzle, so don’t be discouraged if you can’t solve it. We have also attached the solution, but don’t cheat, read it only after attempting the answer! What is the answer: As you can see from the image linked at the top of the page, today’s challenges involve a series of numbers that, at first glance, seem quite easy. Apparently, the logic is in the minds of the puzzle creators, and it’s up to you to figure it out!

Did you do the math? What result did you find?

The correct answer is 50! 7+(7/7)+(7×7)-7 was solved by only one out of 30 people.

Results? 50!

* Presse Santé strives to transmit health knowledge in a language accessible to all. In any case, the information provided cannot replace the opinion of a healthcare professional.