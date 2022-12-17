American Qualcomm launches platform to strengthen technology capabilities in Africa

(Ecofin Agency) – The role of technological innovation in economic growth no longer needs to be proven. Governments and organizations should pay special attention to this sector, the development of which includes all social categories: students, entrepreneurs, researchers, etc.

Qualcomm Incorporated, an American company specializing in the design and implementation of telecommunications solutions, has announced the launch of the Africa Innovation Platform, a unique set of mentoring, education and training programs designed to support the development of technology skills in Africa.

“The Africa Innovation Platform will drive innovation around product development, learning, fuel research and promote awareness of the value of intellectual property across the continent,” said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president, Europe/Middle East and Africa, Qualcomm. Europa, Inc.

It was followed by several collaborations on the continent, one of the most prolific of which was the African Telecommunications Union (ATU). “UAT welcomes Qualcomm’s African innovation initiative and looks forward to working together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promote new business opportunities and help solve challenges in various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, mobility, trade and government services” The union said.

The site primarily targets entrepreneurs, students, teachers and researchers. Once trained, the aim is to participate in the growth of the economy they see. The proposed projects will help them innovate in priority economic sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, critical infrastructure, smart cities and smart industries.

For a mentoring program for African start-ups, Qualcomm launched on Tuesday 13 December. Call for applications Recruit participants. Those selected will participate in masterclasses on product management, pitch clinic, hardware architecture, etc.

The call will run until February 28, 2023. Other recruitments, especially for education and training programmes, will be launched in the coming days.

Vanessa Ngono Atangana

