Home Economy American Qualcomm launches platform to strengthen technology capabilities in Africa

American Qualcomm launches platform to strengthen technology capabilities in Africa

Dec 17, 2022 0 Comments
American Qualcomm launches platform to strengthen technology capabilities in Africa

(Ecofin Agency) – The role of technological innovation in economic growth no longer needs to be proven. Governments and organizations should pay special attention to this sector, the development of which includes all social categories: students, entrepreneurs, researchers, etc.

Qualcomm Incorporated, an American company specializing in the design and implementation of telecommunications solutions, has announced the launch of the Africa Innovation Platform, a unique set of mentoring, education and training programs designed to support the development of technology skills in Africa.

“The Africa Innovation Platform will drive innovation around product development, learning, fuel research and promote awareness of the value of intellectual property across the continent,” said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president, Europe/Middle East and Africa, Qualcomm. Europa, Inc.

It was followed by several collaborations on the continent, one of the most prolific of which was the African Telecommunications Union (ATU). “UAT welcomes Qualcomm’s African innovation initiative and looks forward to working together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promote new business opportunities and help solve challenges in various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, mobility, trade and government services” The union said.

The site primarily targets entrepreneurs, students, teachers and researchers. Once trained, the aim is to participate in the growth of the economy they see. The proposed projects will help them innovate in priority economic sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, critical infrastructure, smart cities and smart industries.

For a mentoring program for African start-ups, Qualcomm launched on Tuesday 13 December. Call for applications Recruit participants. Those selected will participate in masterclasses on product management, pitch clinic, hardware architecture, etc.

See also  Bison acquires Transport Heart Transport Systems

The call will run until February 28, 2023. Other recruitments, especially for education and training programmes, will be launched in the coming days.

Vanessa Ngono Atangana

read more:

The Practicum e-learning platform will soon be available in Cameroon

You May Also Like

In Tibet, the Chinese police introduced the largest and most formal DNA file - liberation

In Tibet, the Chinese police introduced the largest and most formal DNA file – liberation

Elon Musk Suspends Accounts of Several US Journalists Who Criticize Him and Outcry

Elon Musk Suspends Accounts of Several US Journalists Who Criticize Him and Outcry

He rented an Airbnb accommodation and found hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom

He rented an Airbnb accommodation and found hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom

A fake recruiter traps 130 candidates and collects their personal information

A fake recruiter traps 130 candidates and collects their personal information

Live - McKinsey case: The premises of the consulting firm in Paris and the headquarters of the Renaissance Presidential Majority Party are raided by gendarmes

Live – McKinsey case: The premises of the consulting firm in Paris and the headquarters of the Renaissance Presidential Majority Party are raided by gendarmes

Prototype du projet Orbital Reef développé par l

A live explosion of a prototype of the future International Space Station

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.