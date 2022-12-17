Akhannouch stresses Morocco’s commitment to Africa-US partnership | Athalayar

Prime Minister of Morocco Aziz Akannooch He was among several African leaders attending a summit in Washington this week aimed at strengthening ties with the United States.

During the meeting, Akannouch underlined his country’s desire to strengthen and support US-Africa partnership and cooperation in various fields. As reported by the news agency MapThe Moroccan Prime Minister assured that Strengthening ties with the African continent and Washington are central to Rabat’s interests.

US leaders welcome HoG Aziz Akhannouch to Washington DC #USAfricaLeadersSummit22 Representatives from 50 countries are building shared values ​​to strengthen US-Africa engagement, improve food security, advance peace and security, and address the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/acinyM576r — US Embassy Morocco (@USEmbMorocco) December 15, 2022

On relations with other African countries, Akannouch recalled King Mohammed VI’s efforts to strengthen and improve relations with the continent. Performed by the King of Morocco More than 50 state visits to 30 African countries and signing of 1,000 agreements in recent years.

REUTERS/ken cedeno – US President Joe Biden and other leaders pose for a family photo at the US-Africa Leaders Summit

Likewise, Rabat wants to strengthen its bilateral partnership with the United States. According to Akannouch, Morocco has “the same desire to build an inclusive and lasting partnership”. In this regard, the Moroccan Prime Minister referred to the free trade agreement signed by the two countries in 2004, which enabled Rabat to triple the volume of its trade with Washington. Morocco is the first African country to sign this type of agreement with the United States.

For Akhannouch, it is necessary to “identify the strengths of economies and communities” to realize the “full potential of the partnership”. One of Morocco’s strengths, according to the prime minister, is its geographical location. The North African country is a hub between Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas. For this reason, “It will help increase economic and trade cooperation”.

Akannouch urged countries to put development support programs in place “Effective and Inclusive”Adapted to each country’s aspirations.

During his stay in the US capital, the Moroccan Prime Minister held a meeting with the US Trade Representative, Catherine Tay. At the meeting, which was also attended by Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fetta Alaoui, Toy America “So Proud” Free Trade Agreement with Morocco. The US Trade Representative also stressed the importance of continuous progress in this partnership to address global challenges such as decarbonisation or digitalisation. The 360.

Aganouch spoke with Nick Clegg, Head of Global Affairs at Meta, and CEO of Visa. He also watched Morocco’s match against France at the White House with President Joe Biden and other African partners.

It was a great honor to watch today’s World Cup match with Morocco’s Prime Minister Aganouch. No matter who you’re rooting for, it’s remarkable to see how much this team has been able to accomplish. pic.twitter.com/5kC4zkT1HQ — President Biden (@POTUS) December 14, 2022

The Africa Summit in Washington brought together some 50 African leaders and representatives from more than 300 US and African institutions. Biden expressed his commitment to the continent. “The United States is committed to the future of Africa,” said Biden, who announced an agreement to increase trade cooperation with the continent.

Watch me deliver remarks before participating in the US-African Leaders’ Summit Session on Joint Action on the African Union’s Agenda 2063. https://t.co/8WM6iu38by — President Biden (@POTUS) December 15, 2022

“I announced more than $15 billion in bilateral trade and investment commitments, agreements and partnerships to advance shared priorities.”The president told the summit.

The summit addressed common issues and challenges such as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, security and stability.

