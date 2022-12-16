Home Technology WhatsApp will not work on these phones from December 31.

WhatsApp will not work on these phones from December 31.

Dec 16, 2022 0 Comments
Well, this app won’t work on some phones from December 31.

I was a little scared to know that…

Because I have to admit I use it a lot.

So, I immediately asked my geek friend if I was going to be I lost my favorite instant messenger…

And what he explained to me reassured me a little.

Really, it all depends elder of telephone.

Why WhatsApp doesn’t work on some smartphones?

Like you I wonder why some phones have to delete WhatsApp!

So far so good.

So, which fly bit them?

In fact, you should know that this private messaging is in the process of giving a little facelift.

This is what she prepares for Important updates.

The objective is to deliver to its users New featuresVery modern.

But some smartphones are too old to be compatible with these updates…

How do I know if my phone is infected?

iPhone with WhatsApp app

Ugh… bad news!

My phone is not latest generation.

How do I know if I’m infected?

It’s simplicity.

If you have an Android phone (Samsung for example) you need to go to “Settings” of your device.

Then click on “System Information”.

Check if you have the versionandroid 4.1.

Edition The phone operating system is at least 4.1.

Of course, it works with higher versions.

For iPhones, go to Settings, then General and finally Info.

You can see what iOS version your smartphone has.

For iPhones, it should be under At least iOS 12or more.

Which cell phones are no longer compatible with WhatsApp?

A person on an iPhone

Here it is List of smartphones involved :

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Arcos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D Quad XL

Huawei Ascend D1 Quad XL

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1S

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Vigo Six Five

Vico dark night

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

ZTE memo

ZTE V956

What if my phone is not compatible?

Someone who is on WhatsApp on a smartphone

This update is available from October 31, 2022.

If your device’s operating system is very old, new updates may be available Don’t be complacent.

You can try, but the result is not guaranteed.

App cannot be used from December 31, 2022.

Definitely, all you need to do is quit using Whatsapp…

… or change Telephone !

That’s good: it’s Christmas 😉

That being said, you can always use another app Make free video calls.

Your turn…

Also, will your phone be compatible with WhatsApp on December 31st? Tell us in the comments. We can’t wait to read you!

