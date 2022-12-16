WhatsApp will not work on these phones from December 31.

Well, this app won’t work on some phones from December 31.
I was a little scared to know that…
Because I have to admit I use it a lot.
So, I immediately asked my geek friend if I was going to be I lost my favorite instant messenger…
And what he explained to me reassured me a little.
Really, it all depends elder of telephone.
Why WhatsApp doesn’t work on some smartphones?
Like you I wonder why some phones have to delete WhatsApp!
So far so good.
So, which fly bit them?
In fact, you should know that this private messaging is in the process of giving a little facelift.
This is what she prepares for Important updates.
The objective is to deliver to its users New featuresVery modern.
But some smartphones are too old to be compatible with these updates…
How do I know if my phone is infected?
Ugh… bad news!
My phone is not latest generation.
How do I know if I’m infected?
It’s simplicity.
If you have an Android phone (Samsung for example) you need to go to “Settings” of your device.
Then click on “System Information”.
Check if you have the versionandroid 4.1.
Edition The phone operating system is at least 4.1.
Of course, it works with higher versions.
For iPhones, go to Settings, then General and finally Info.
You can see what iOS version your smartphone has.
For iPhones, it should be under At least iOS 12or more.
Which cell phones are no longer compatible with WhatsApp?
Here it is List of smartphones involved :
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Arcos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D Quad XL
Huawei Ascend D1 Quad XL
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1S
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia Miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Vigo Six Five
Vico dark night
ZTE Grand S Flex
ZTE Grand X Quad V987
ZTE memo
ZTE V956
What if my phone is not compatible?
This update is available from October 31, 2022.
If your device’s operating system is very old, new updates may be available Don’t be complacent.
You can try, but the result is not guaranteed.
App cannot be used from December 31, 2022.
Definitely, all you need to do is quit using Whatsapp…
… or change Telephone !
That’s good: it’s Christmas 😉
That being said, you can always use another app Make free video calls.
Your turn…
Also, will your phone be compatible with WhatsApp on December 31st? Tell us in the comments. We can’t wait to read you!
