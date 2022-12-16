Guide for Week 9

Let’s hit midseason with 9 in the NFLTh daytime. After 2 months of competition, only one team remains undefeated, the Philadelphia Eagles, who will travel to Texas to challenge Houston, the worst team in the league. This week’s shocker will be in Kansas, where the Chiefs will host the Titans, who are on a 5-game winning streak. hasWe Sport tells you about this NFL, poster, questions and the result of the match already played 2022 Weekend 9.

NFL 2022 Week 9: Game of the Week

Tennessee Titans [5-2] @Kansas City Chiefs [5-2] : Monday at 2:20 am

This is the big poster for NFL 2022 Week 9 between the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tennessee Titans. Two teams with the Buffalo Bills at the top of the American Football Conference. Declared candidates for the Super Bowl, the allies of Patrick Mahomes, who lead the best offense in the entire NFL (almost 32 points per game), must capture one of the best defenses in the league (19.7 points collected, 5).Th defense) and won 5 in a row. Derrick Henry’s men limited the Chiefs to a measly 3 points last season. So Kansas knows what to expect for this shocker!

Player to watch: Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins [5-3] @Chicago Bears [3-5] : Sunday at 7:00 PM.

Looking to surprise this year’s team with 3 wins out of 5 games, the Miami Dolphins move into the Chicago Bears this week, who are on a 4 out of 5 game losing streak. For this meeting, it’s important to track Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill again. Author of 961 yards this season, the Miami player has had a variety of good plays and his relationship with the team’s quarterback, Dua Tagovailoa, is one of the best. The Dolphins need a win at Illinois on Sunday evening to keep their chances of making the playoffs alive this season, and it won’t take much more than another big game from Tyreek Hill to achieve this. .

Team to watch: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings [6-1] @Washington generals [4-4] : Sunday at 7:00 PM.

The only team in the National Football Conference to keep pace with the Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings will be in danger this Sunday in America’s capital. With 3 wins in a row, the Washington Commanders will look to stop the Vikings, who are on a 5-game winning streak by their side. Led by Kirk Cousins ​​(66% and 1734 yards this season), the Vikings rely on a good defense that has given up an average of 22 points in recent weeks. But most of all, Minnesota knows how to stay calm in the decisive moments of the crowd, winning the last 5 by a maximum margin of 8 points. Good end-game management is what makes the Vikings a formidable team.

Question of the week: Last chance game for the Buccaneers?

Los Angeles Rams [3-4] @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers [3-5] : Sunday at 10:25 PM.

Are we seeing the end of legend Tom Brady? With 5 losses in their last 6 meetings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dropped to the second division of the National Football Conference standings. With only 3 wins this season, the Buccaneers can’t lose again this Sunday against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay is in a bad position with as many wins. The loser will head into the play-offs with a big win, and at home, the 2021 champions will have no right to make a mistake.

Thursday’s game

Philadelphia Eagles [7-0] @HoustonTexans [1-5-1]

NFL 2022 Week 9 will open the ball, and we’ll have the rights to the league’s only epic rivalry game. Philadelphia Eagles, and the worst team in the American Football Conference, the Houston Texans. Expect the worst offense in the NFL (16 points on average) to suffer against one of the best defenses in the entire NFL. Full of confidence, Jalen Hurts’ teammates will start this 9-game opener as favorites.Th Competition week.

2022 NFL Schedule Week 9

This week, the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers are exempt.

Thursday nightyou Football

Philadelphia Eagles [7-0] @HoustonTexans [1-5-1]

Redzone (Sunday, 7:00 pm)

Los Angeles Chargers [4-3] @Atlanta Falcons [4-4]

Miami Dolphins [5-3] @Chicago Bears [3-5]

Carolina Panthers [2-6] @CincinnatiBengals [4-4]

Green Bay Packers [3-5] @DetroitLions [1-6]

Las Vegas Raiders [2-5] @Jacksonville Jaguars [2-6]

Indianapolis Colts [3-4-1] @ New England Patriots [4-4]

Buffalo Bills [6-1] @ New York Jets [5-3]

Minnesota Vikings [6-1] @Washington generals [4-4]

Redzone (Sunday, 10:05 pm/10:25 pm)

Seattle Seahawks [5-3] @ArizonaCardinals [3-5]

Los Angeles Rams [3-4] @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers [3-5]

Sunday Night Football (Monday, 2:20 p.m.)

Tennessee Titans [5-2] @Kansas City Chiefs [5-2]

Monday Night Football (Tuesday, 1h15/2h30)

Baltimore Ravens [5-3] @New Orleans Saints [3-5]

