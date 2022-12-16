Home Economy Elon Musk Suspends Accounts of Several US Journalists Who Criticize Him and Outcry

Elon Musk Suspends Accounts of Several US Journalists Who Criticize Him and Outcry

Dec 16, 2022 0 Comments
Elon Musk Suspends Accounts of Several US Journalists Who Criticize Him and Outcry

Elon Musk, A staunch believer in free speech, did it self-destruct on the evening of Thursday, December 15? Twitter, the social network that bought Tesla’s boss and SpaceX founder for $44 billion (41 billion euros), abruptly suspended at least eight accounts of journalists who wrote about him. Featuring Drew Harwell (The Washington Post), Ryan Mack (The New York Times), Donie O’Sullivan (CNN) or Aaron Rupar, has over 800,000 subscribers on the online platform Substack.

the previous day, Elon Musk started by suspending a Twitter account that tracks the movements of his private jetIn the name of protecting his privacy and endangering his family. “Any account that exposes someone’s real-time location information will be suspended as a physical security violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location information. Posting locations with a slight delay is not a security concern, so that’s fine.”, had tweeted during the day that he was a millionaire. A short time later, he also suspended the personal account of Jack Swaney, a 20-year-old student who asked for $50,000 to stop tracking Elon Musk’s jet.

On November 6th, Elon Musk bragged about not doing any censorship: “My commitment to free speech extends to not banning my account following my flight, even if it is a direct risk to personal safety.”He had tweeted that.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers “Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Is Part of a Deeper Ideological Struggle Around the Limits of the First Amendment to the US Constitution”

To justify the suspension of the reporters’ accounts, Elon Musk tweeted Thursday evening: “It’s okay to criticize me all day, but not to expose my location in real time and put my family at risk.” » Before adding: “The same rules apply to ‘journalists’ as everyone else. »

An incident involving a vehicle carrying one of Elon Musk’s children, named X, appears to be behind the acceleration of the case. “Last night a car carrying little X to Los Angeles was followed by a crazed stalker (thinking it was me), he immobilized the car and climbed on the hood. Legal action is ongoing against the organizations that supported the harm done to Sweeney and my family.Elon Musk tweeted.

See also  Coca-Cola introduces new drink with "pixel" flavor

Suspensions “concerning but not surprising”

In this article you should read 62.91%. The following is for subscribers only.

You May Also Like

He rented an Airbnb accommodation and found hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom

He rented an Airbnb accommodation and found hidden cameras in the bedroom and bathroom

A fake recruiter traps 130 candidates and collects their personal information

A fake recruiter traps 130 candidates and collects their personal information

Live - McKinsey case: The premises of the consulting firm in Paris and the headquarters of the Renaissance Presidential Majority Party are raided by gendarmes

Live – McKinsey case: The premises of the consulting firm in Paris and the headquarters of the Renaissance Presidential Majority Party are raided by gendarmes

Prototype du projet Orbital Reef développé par l

A live explosion of a prototype of the future International Space Station

Danske Bank to pay $2 billion to settle Estonia branch money laundering charges with DOJ and SEC

Danske Bank to pay $2 billion to settle Estonia branch money laundering charges with DOJ and SEC

Oldest galaxies ever confirmed

Oldest galaxies ever confirmed

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.