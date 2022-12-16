Home Technology Compare the three versions with these mock models

Dec 16, 2022 0 Comments
The mock-up photos of the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra allow you to compare the three models head-to-head.

Fake models of Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra // Source: SlashLeaks

The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are fast approaching. We already know a lot These three futuristic devices are trying to rise among the best smartphones of 2023. In particular, their design is no longer a secret since OnLeaks leaked it. with its explanations.

However, new photos have been released SlashLeaks Let’s take a look at three mockups of the Galaxy S23, one for each variant. So they are a non-functional reproduction of the three smartphones.

Fake models of Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra // Source: SlashLeaks

Fake models of Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra // Source: SlashLeaks

Fake models of Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra // Source: SlashLeaks

Alas, there is no transparency in the source, and it is not clear where these images came from, but it can be assumed that these fake models are used in some product lines.

Compare the three Samsung Galaxy S23

Anyway, the screenshots above show a rough comparison between the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. We can already see how much bigger the more expensive variant will be than the other two versions. Also, if you look closely at the S23 Ultra, you can see that it has more angular corners than the curved S23 and S23+.

The differences between the photo modules are obvious. We can clearly see that smartphones follow the same aesthetic line with cameras visually separated from each other. However, the larger smartphone stands out with two housings Photo sensors And it’s proof that it’s supposed to be as prime in photographic versatility as its predecessor Galaxy S22 Ultra.

