Despite winter, groundwater recharge remains uncertain

Decryption – Even if the rains return in the spring, these sheets will not have time to recharge sufficiently in the summer.
With the cold, rain and gray well established, summer worries are far away… However, Drought Three-quarters of the borough was hit last summer, which is still worrying, and about fifteen sectors are still under water restrictions. Some municipalities in Maine-et-Loire, Bouches-du-Rhône or Alpes-Maritimes were still in one position.“Crisis» Wednesday, with bans on all non-priority sampling, including those for agricultural purposes, according to the Probluvia site. If the chancellor of Alpes-Maritimes decides to lift restrictions from Friday, he warns in a press release “Groundwater Recharge Uncertain” And there may be restrictions “Re-implemented without delay from early spring if necessary”.
Admittedly, after an exceptionally mild and dry October, “November was normal in terms of rainfall across France. It gave the floors some respite.”Simon Mittelberger mentions…