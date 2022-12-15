America-Africa Summit: Mr. Aghannooch met the president of the MCC in Washington

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 8:55 p.m

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Aziz Akannouch held talks with Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) President Alice Albright in Washington on Wednesday.

The interview, which took place in the presence of the Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, is taking place within the framework of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in the central capital from December 13 to 15. And in this Mr. Akannouch represents His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

During this interview, the head of government stressed that the two MCC contracts that Morocco has benefited from, totaling around 1 billion dollars, have had a very positive impact on the local population.

For her part, Ms. Albright emphasized that the deals in Morocco were a “success example” for MCC.

Both sides expressed their “great satisfaction” with the progress of Compact II, with the commitment rate exceeding 90% and the delivery rate approaching 80%.

For this purpose, Mr. Akhannouch called.

Relying on the exemplary relationship between the MCC and the Kingdom of Morocco, the two parties expressed their willingness to explore together ways to continue their cooperation.

In a statement to reporters following the meeting, Ms. Albright highlighted the “long-standing and very fruitful” cooperative relations between Morocco and the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

The US-Africa Leaders Summit brings together civil society and private sector representatives from nearly 50 countries on the African continent, in addition to US administration and African Union Commission officials.

Participants in the three-day conference discuss issues ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to climate change, including democracy, governance, security, trade, investments, and developing partnerships between African countries and the United States.