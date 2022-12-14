The final version of macOS 13.1 is live!

Apple is releasing the final version of MacOS 13.1 this evening, which unfortunately didn’t reveal many new features during its beta cycle iOS 16.2. Perhaps the release notes will tell us more. Everything is the same Mac version of FreeformNew Collaborative Whiteboard App, Upgrade Standard diffusion processing As well as possible Hit the air tag In the Find My app.

macOS 13.1: Release Notes

macOS Ventura 13.1 introduces Freeform, a great environment for sharing ideas and making them work. This release also includes other features and bug fixes for your Mac.

Freeform

Freeform is a new app that helps you work creatively with your friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone.

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, sticky notes, and more.

This update includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Improved search in Messages lets you find photos by their content, such as a dog, car, person or text.

Participant sliders in notes let you see real-time indicators that let you know about updates made by other users on a shared note.

Ring in Find My now helps you find AirTags, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) cases, and Find My network accessories nearby.

Fixed an issue that prevented syncing with iCloud after editing some notes.

Fixed an issue that could break keyboard and mouse functionality in some apps and games.

