Physicists have recreated a space-time tunnel, a wormhole, in a quantum computer.

Are you a fan of science fiction books, movies or series, does the idea of ​​time travel excite you? Don’t panic, it’s completely normal! Indeed, from screenwriters to directors, this dream of being able to control a clock or object is ubiquitous. of the couple Move from theory to practice, lovers of seventh art or literature are crossing their fingers to check it out in their lifetime. Or entrust this task to their grandchildren. Can you imagine physicists? Just announced Big news. But to fully understand what it’s all about, we suggest you turn to the work of a certain…Albert Einstein.

For the father of physicists, it all started in the mid-1930s, when he proposed the quantum theory of the wormhole, which he wanted to try to define. A spatio-temporal path”. As for the difference between a black hole and a white one, that is still abstract in his skilled mind. Decades later, he would no doubt have been proud of it Progress has been made Recently in this direction. Without further ado, we explain which ones are which!

Here is a summary of this key finding

In Columns of Epsilon, SThere is a principal He agrees to share the ins and outs of this mind-blowing experiment. With stars in her eyes, she doesn’t hesitate to look at the works cited Object In the introduction. living in These passages in another dimension connecting two places in the universe”, She points it out for the first time, The playground is not a milky field. This is “Quantum computer installed at Google’s Sycamore, Santa Barbara” has already attracted the attention of the scientific community. We can say that the reproduction of the famous wormhole is small.

And, thanks to a coalition of computer scientists and physicists, we get a Really amazing result. A perfect follower “All Properties of a Wormhole”, the result is surprising. Of course, she likes to remind That is the experience was basicallyr “A Theoretical Solution”. In other words, even in the midst of nature, It remained in the realm of fantasy. Everything seems possible now!

at home Object, we dare not imagine the joy of all worshipers of unexplained phenomena. Just a few years ago it seemed absolutely crazy to physicists to think we were getting closer to the key to the mystery. What if everything was accessible? Is that so? Dangerous or awesome ? The suspense is unbearable! Go ahead, ask family or friends the question if you want, and tell them behind the scenes This is a fascinating discussion. Continued in the next issue! We promise, we’ll get you posted. So, see you soon for new adventures.

Thanks to our colleagues at Nature

