At the Leaders’ Summit, Mr. Accannuch H.M

Prime Minister Aziz Akannouch will represent His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the US-Africa Leaders Summit in the US federal capital Washington from December 13 to 15.

The summit brings together representatives from fifty countries, civil society and the private sector on the African continent, in addition to officials from the US administration and the African Union Commission. .

According to the US State Department, the conference is based on common values ​​to better promote a new economic movement and strengthen the commitment of the US and Africa, particularly in support of democracy, to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and future pandemics. , collaborate to strengthen regional and global health, improve food security, promote peace and security, and respond to the climate crisis.

The summit began on Tuesday with a Forum on Diaspora and Young Leaders, which focused specifically on development on the African continent, followed by a session on peace, governance and security with the participation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The event will also include sessions focusing on cooperation in health, climate change and energy transition.

A business forum is also on the summit’s menu, and will bring together the African and American private sectors to discuss a range of issues including trade, energy and infrastructure.

