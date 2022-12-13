Shark tomb discovered at the bottom of the Indian Ocean

Scientific expedition : Mysterious Shark Grave Found at the Bottom of the Indian Ocean

During a trip aboard the Explorer, Australian researchers found more than 750 shark teeth at a depth of about 5 km.

(Illustrative image.) AFP

While visiting the Cocos Islands, a coral archipelago in the Indian Ocean, scientists found more than 750 shark teeth at a depth of about 5 km. The discovery was made aboard the Investigator, a vessel operated by Australia’s national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO). Futuristic.

According to scientists, some of these teeth belong to very ancient shark species. “Teeth originate from modern sharks such as mako and white sharks, but also from ancient sharks, including the immediate ancestor of the giant megalodon shark,” he said. In a press release Glenn Moore, Curator at the Western Australian Museum.

A small striped shark

Megalodon was the “largest of all sharks” and went extinct about 3.5 million years ago. Here we are talking about an animal that is 20 meters long and weighs more than 100 tons. Precision Slate. Many questions about this are still unanswered, hence the importance of this discovery.

The scientists also made another discovery early in their journey: an as-yet-unknown shark species, a small striped shark that is only found in Australia.

( vja )