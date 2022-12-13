Geminids. The peak is coming soon: 150 shooting stars are expected per hour

news Check out my messages

Follow this medium

About 150 shooting stars are expected per hour during Gemini Peak. (©H/W / Adobe Stock)

This Tuesday evening, we must raise our eyes to heaven. From November 24, a shower of stars lit up the sky every night. And 2022 will peak between Tuesday night, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14. about this Geminids.

What are Geminids?

as Perseids And OrianidesIt returns every year in August and October as a shower of dust particles.

“Later, annals, probably from” 3200 Python »The cluster of meteors distinguishes the Perseids from other shooting stars, and these come from comets,” explained Gilles Davidovich, vice-president of the Astronomical Society of France and head of the Planetary Commission. news.fr.

What show should we expect?

Talking about 150 shooting stars per hour During the peak. “4% of them leave a trail. They can be very bright or static. Some are visible for more than a second,” he emphasizes.

And that’s not all: “By entering the atmosphere at 35 km/s, they can acquire a color hue”, notes Gilles Davidovitch.

According to him, they are “mostly pale yellow” but can take on another pale color. “This coloring is due to their composition,” explains the vice president.

How to see these shooting stars?

They come from Gemini, so it takes East Bar.

Videos: Currently on Actu

To see them better, the same advice as usual:

Position yourself away from any light pollution.

Try not to stare at the moon too much, it will be too big because it was full six days ago.

Give her eyes time to adjust to the darkness

At this time, we announce a cloudy day, Even snow Tuesday to Wednesday night. So keep your fingers crossed that it finds some.

Is there anything else to see in the sky right now?

Beyond the spectacle promised by the Geminids, another element will grab your attention in the dark of night. It is a yellow dot, facing east. It’s March.

“We are in a period of so-called opposition. Simply put, Mars is as close as you can see with the naked eye,” recalls Gilles Davidovich. This also led to An eclipse of the Red Planet behind the Moon.

You will understand it, therefore, take full eyes, lift them up, and direct them towards the east!

Was this article helpful to you? Know that you can follow Actu in space My messages . With one click, after registration, you can find all the news from your favorite cities and brands.