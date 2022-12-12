Home Technology Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin Investors Will Get Rich; Here’s why

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin Investors Will Get Rich; Here's why

Robert Kiyosaki, editorRich dad, poor dad“Bitcoin investors will be rich when the Federal Reserve, the Treasury and Wall Street turn around and print trillions of dollars,” he added. “Besides bitcoin, precious metals like gold and silver will give more value unlike cash savings,” he said.

Robert Kiyosaki also warned of a possible US pension crisisThe next global lemon“. Robert Kiyosaki has repeatedly warned that the US is headed for an economic crisis. In the event of a financial meltdown, investors can keep their capital intact by hoarding gold, silver and bitcoin, he said in a tweet.

Robert Kiyosaki says he has no faith in the Federal Reserve, the Treasury, President Joe Biden and Wall Street. He warned that the Federal Reserve and the Treasury were destroying the US dollar and advising people to buy bitcoins. Rich Dad Poor Dad is a book published in 1997 and co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lecter. It was on the New York Times bestseller list for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in 51 languages ​​and in more than 109 countries.

