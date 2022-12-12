Explanation of the message. Mosque, Refugees, City vs State: Returning to Memory

What’s generally good about news is that it changes all the time. What’s new? What is the matter ? That’s the question Blumidiff needs to ask before sticking with it. But in recent months in Strasbourg, it has been the opposite. We keep replaying the same lessons, the same discussions. With enough innovation to talk about it. But the message falters as the heart is a little heavy, with a slightly depressing side.

Story of the week. City and state clash in court, mail over immigrants or cults: what a surprise! In yet another episode of this never-ending conflict, we learned that this Thursday, the Pres Discusses the structure of support for cults under the control of law It was accepted by the municipal council at the end of September. In a letter to the city, Jossian Chevalier scatters the debate in a half-cycle that is supposed to bring peace and harmony in an enigmatic way. 2021 is rocked by spring debates In the grant of Ayub Sultan. It’s too bad. The Government ensures that this gracious assistance is a purely ordinary one. It is justified by many shortcomings of the debate, such as the need to “protect” the legal acts of societies. It’s to Jean Parseghian’s advantage, the limit, actually. The city is strangling: an appeal, beautiful, under the control of law, in this case, unheard of, we assure you in the administrative center. In the same spirit, the telegraph thus thrown into frenzy resembles everything that has been adopted for 20 years to support plans for places of worship – the Great Mosque, the Dukes-Rives Mosque, the Buddhist pagoda. They were all creamy, as they say. It makes no sense. And it is feared that the debate in the House this Monday will reopen the wounds that have made it so difficult to heal in the House. See also Tesla is recalling 321,000 vehicles in the US

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, 47 migrants were evacuated from the Place de l’Etoile camp. An epilogue to the months-long arm-wrestling between the president and the mayor to find out who will move first. The governor won in the courtrooms. The administrative court, believing that “the failure of the mayor of Strasbourg was a serious violation of human dignity”. Appointed last Friday City to vacate the camp. In the process, the city on Monday attacked the state for its “failure.” The camp was cleared at 6 a.m. on the following Tuesday. A Discharge with dignityA little consolation.

Depressing story of the week. Our heroine is Hermine. Hermine Bender, 10 years old, student at the Robert-Schuman International School, started “Petition for Better School Canteen”. “In order to have a good day at school and focus on my work, finally, I want to eat a full meal, have a sufficient portion, the right to fill myself up again, and eat good quality food (no hard fish, overcooked. Omelets, etc.) “, of the week Our Greta Thunberg of Cantoch writes in a strong Petocchi with 160 signatures at the start. Catering Assistant Soraya Oldji observed. The lesson was called to the school council. To be continued, then.

Quote of the week. “You can’t get tourist money without tourists”, Tell us what our mentors face every day. Admittedly, Strasbourg is no Venice or Barcelona, ​​but the post-Covid resumption of tourism has not been without some friction. The city, the coach operators, the guides: everyone does their part. This is obviously not always enough, as guides are constantly characterized by sakoins. See also Update: 'Environmental issue' | News that the Brookings Post Office will reopen after

Pics of the week. Scenes of joy at Les Halles After Morocco qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup – a penalty win against Spain anyway. A thousand supporters enjoyed the good-natured atmosphere. Clashes then erupted, throwing stones, bottles, trash fires, and tear gas. Let’s remember the photos of moments of happiness that are not legion these days. Meeting of the week. Still In the air, the Team Soon managed to get off An exclusive interview to talk about Strasbourg ChatGPT ! who is this ? The latest artificial intelligence has been nothing but the rage for a week. Developed by an American company Unlock the AI – Creator SLAB – This The new chatbot impressed us as much as it entertained us. He shares with us the best places to drink beer and the recipe for it Sauerkraut and also A poem in praise of Alsace… eFinallyHe tried.