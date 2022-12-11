Home World World Cup 2022: Amazing scenes of joy in Blues’ locker room after win over England (VIDEO)

Dec 11, 2022 0 Comments
Not returning to the locker room, the French team was jubilant after qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup. They defeated England (2-1) and now have a meeting with Morocco.

Like when they Qualified in the quarter, the Blues wasted no time in celebrating qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup. These beautiful pictures taken after the meeting testify.

Obviously with them New Anthem“Freed from desire,” the Habs are back in their locker room.

And with good reason, as Didier Deschamps’ men came to an end Gareth Southgate’s Englandundefeated so far (2-1).

French team Later a formal reception was given at his hotel. Antoine Griezmann took this opportunity to entertain the gallery.

Next up, Morocco Wednesday, December 14. The Blues must win if they want to reach the prestigious final and above all the third star.

