Google still has a plan to prevent it from draining too much of your computer’s memory and battery

Two features are used in Google Chrome: energy saving and the use of software to reduce the weight of the computer’s RAM. Tools that are in line with many existing initiatives.

Google, the modern-day Sisyphus. Tirelessly, the American company is trying to find ways to reduce its weight Internet browser It may depend on the performance of the installed devices. In this regard, the Mountain View company has yet to find a miracle recipe that will allow it to go once and for all.

Power saver and RAM saver in Chrome

Evidence with double notification issued on 8th December On his official blog. Two new options will arrive in the coming weeks Google Chrome. First, called Memory saver, reducing the amount of space the software takes up in the computer’s RAM. Secondly, Energy savingThis is a power saving mode to protect the battery.

With Memory Saver, the browser minimizes RAM usage with inactive tabs, meaning you can say what you’re not using. According to the company’s estimates, it may be possible in some cases to reduce the space occupied by Google Chrome in RAM by up to 40%. This mechanism is offered in the desktop version of Google Chrome.

Google is using new tools to reduce the Chrome browser’s impact on RAM and battery. //Source: Google

As for Energy Saver, it slows down Chrome’s performance when the remaining battery level drops below 20%. In this case, Chrome will stop certain functions and display animations. This is about sites that use videos or effects. This option will not interfere if you top-up or exceed this limit.

Google’s new project starts at a distance. The team has been working on projects to create lightweight web browser tracking for years. We talked about it, for example, in 2015, 2017 And 2020. The measures announced in December 2022 are, for some of them, an extension of earlier work.