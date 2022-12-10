Elon Musk Will Delete 1.5 Billion Inactive Twitter Accounts

Billionaire wants to publish these nicknames to other users and newcomers.

Nothing is stopping Elon Musk from doing a major cleanup on Twitter. After having Half the workforce was laid off By taking the board and hook Multiple personalities He wants to charge for authentication, the eccentric billionaire now wants to remove unused profiles. “Twitter will soon begin freeing up profile space for 1.5 billion accounts“, he tweeted on Friday, December 9.

The aim is to give new users of the social network the opportunity to use these names. “This deletion doesn’t matter for accounts that haven’t tweeted and logged in for years.“, justified Elon Musk in a new message.

Make Twitter profitable

Since his arrival, the billionaire has been trying to make the social network more profitable. A new subscription of eight dollars per month has emerged: Blue Verified, which mixes the existing payment formula (to benefit from practical advantages) and the authorization of accounts, until now free and reserved for individuals and companies.

The problem, with its initial deployment on November 9, has been an avalanche of fake accounts, notably of athletes, companies and Elon Musk. He was suspended two days later.

See more – Will Elon Musk Sink Twitter?