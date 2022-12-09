Home Economy IQ’s big boss criticizes Act 96, calls for relaxations

IQ’s big boss criticizes Act 96, calls for relaxations

Guy LeBlanc, CEO of Investissement Québec (IQ), tormented Bill 96, the new Bill 101, in front of an audience of businesspeople yesterday, publicly pleading a company’s case for two fingers to quit investing here.

“We had a file, it was announced, and they are considering the interpretation of Act 96 that they are withdrawing,” Guy LeBlanc shared during an exchange with Michael LeBlanc. , CEO of the Metropolitan Montreal Board of Trade (CCMM).

Investments at risk

After receiving “justifications” and “necessary comfort”, the company finally decided to maintain its investments with us, continued Mr Guy LeBlanc.

“The biggest challenge is interpreting the law,” he summarized.

When asked later to provide the name of the company in question, IQ’s contact declined to divulge it.

After raising the issue, Guy LeBlanc went so far as to wonder aloud whether the Legault government should relax Act 96.

“That, I didn’t say: Are there any desirable relaxations? Maybe,” he answered his own question.

Last September, Newspaper One American company told the story of companies fearing the news of being shipped ‘fear’ after they decided to stop shipping their products here ‘because of Bill 96’.

“New regulations and gray areas may scare away some players looking to invest in Quebec,” warned Michel Rochette, president of the Retail Council of Canada (RCCC).

