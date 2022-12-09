Did a 250 meter high mega tsunami hit Mars?

If there were dinosaurs on Mars, they would have been very tough. This scenario would have taken place 3.4 billion years ago, when the Red Planet would still be partly blue. A stray asteroid rushes to the surface. Submerged in the waters of the Martian ocean, it created an underwater crater and caused a huge tsunami with giant waves that engulfed the land beyond the ocean, carrying tons of debris that can be seen in parts of Mars today. Where the Viking 1 and Pathfinder probes landed, some intriguing scenes have now been explained A study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

When there was sea on Mars

In this very distant past, at the dawn of the solar system, Mars would have had an ocean, Several recent studies confirm this. The sea in question was equal in size to the Arctic Ocean. Despite the small seas, lakes and rivers, the ocean, on the other hand, is mainly located in the northern hemisphere and occupies about 19% of the total surface of the planet – in comparison, the Atlantic represents 17% of the Earth. surface. This ocean had trenches more than a kilometer and a half deep, but it could not have been stopped vaporized into space, As is much of the Martian atmosphere.

