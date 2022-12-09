Home World At the investiture ceremony of the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Talbi Alami represents the King.

Dec 09, 2022 0 Comments
Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 8:39 PM

RABAT – Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachit Talbi Alami, represented HM King Mohammed VI at the investiture ceremony of the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nkuma Mbasoko, in Malabo on Thursday, on instructions from the High Government.

In a statement, the House of Representatives said Mr. Talbi Alami was welcomed by the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, stressing that the two countries are linked by historic, close and multi-dimensional friendships.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives also met with government officials of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, including the Vice President and members of the Government, the Secretary of State, Secretary General Affairs and the Minister of Justice. He also met the presidents of the parliament of this country, citing the same source.

The investiture ceremony was an opportunity for Mr. Talbi Alami to hold discussions and meetings with several heads of state and heads of governments and legislative bodies, particularly those of Congo-Brazzaville, Burundi, the President of Central Africa, Sao Tome and the Principality of Nigeria. The Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Comoros Parliament, the Advisor to the Egyptian President and representatives of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The investiture ceremony was attended by the Kingdom’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Equatorial Guinea, Callum Michane.

