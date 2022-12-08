Hesperus UK

Peru’s former president Pedro Castillo, who attempted a coup earlier this week, has been transferred to prison to avoid an impeachment motion against him.

Castillo, who has long been a parasite in Peruvian politics, holds the record for most members of his government changing ministers within a year.

On Thursday, Peruvian authorities transferred him by helicopter to the prison where former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has been held since his arrest. He is expected to stay there for at least two days, the Europa Press Agency reported.

Castillo was charged with “rebellion” and “conspiracy,” which lasted several hours.

A police report said the former leader was arrested as he tried to go to the Mexican embassy with his lawyer (former Prime Minister Anibal Torres) and his family.

As a reminder, Pedro Castillo is an enemy of Morocco’s territorial integrity by supporting Polisario militias.