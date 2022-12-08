Celine suffers from a very rare neurological disorder

Bad news for our Quebec diva. Celine Dion is suffering from a rare neurological disorder and has had to postpone her performances from spring 2023 to 2024. He is also canceling eight of his scheduled summer 2023 shows as part of the Courage world tour. The 54-year-old artist made the announcement on his Instagram account.

“I’ve had health problems for a long time and it’s not easy for me to deal with them. It gives me great sadness to tell you that I won’t be ready to resume my tour in Europe in February”, explains Celine Dion in a moving video.

“I’m sorry it took so long to update you. I miss you. I can’t wait to get back on stage so I can update you in person. I’ve always been an open book, but I’m not ready to talk about what I’ve done so far,” he adds.

“Recently I was diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder Difficult Person Syndrome It affects one in a million. We still know nothing about this rare disease, but now we know that it is the cause of the muscle cramps I suffer from,” says Celine. She suffers from Rigid Person Syndrome (RPS) which creates muscle stiffness.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect my daily life on many levels. I sometimes struggle to walk and I can’t always use my vocal cords to sing the way I want,” she explains with a quiver in her voice.

“My children are what give me courage and hope. Also, I train every day with my sports medicine therapist and let me do it again to regain strength and endurance, but I have to admit it’s a constant struggle. I’ve been singing all my life and it’s unimaginable that I won’t be able to do that anymore. I don’t see you performing on stage.





Her summer shows have also been shaken up, and the North American star will not be attending the Vielles Charroux festival in Brittany, where she was expected on July 13 after the first two cancellations.

On the other hand, six concerts scheduled for September 2023 at the La Défense Arena (near Paris) are maintained.

Celine Dion performed the first 52 shows of the tour before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. The superstar then announced in January that he was canceling the North American leg of the tour due to his health issues.