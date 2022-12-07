The Slack boss left the company two years after the Salesforce acquisition

Slack’s head turned to one side. After eight years of launching instant messaging software for businesses, Stewart Butterfield will step down in January. He will be replaced by Lydian Jones, who will be responsible for Salesforce’s cloud operations, the US specialist in customer relationship management (CRM) software said. In addition to Stewart Butterfield, Slack’s Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua and Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Prince have also decided to leave the company.

Salesforce announced Acquisition of Slack $27.7 billion in December 2020. The mega-acquisition was aimed at positioning itself against Microsoft, which owns professional messaging application groups. The transaction, which officially closed last year, is a major step in the history of Slack, which made its IPO in June 2019. The Wall Street-listed messaging service saw its value rise to $20 billion, up from $7.1 billion. By the end of 2018. Enough to whet the appetite of Salesforce-sized giants.

Dull Slack is a complete communication platform that integrates various communication and information tools for professionals. Version:

4.22.0

Downloads:

114

Release Date:

01/12/2022

Author:

Dull

License:

Free license

Categories:

Communication – Productivity

Operating System:

Android, Linux, Online Service All web browsers, Windows 64 bits – XP/Vista/7/8/10/11, iOS iPhone / iPad, macOS



Slack faces competition from the likes of Microsoft

Although Slack has beaten several big teams, including within the CAC 40, it has benefited less from the various shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic than its rival teams from Microsoft. As a result, a rapport with the heavyweights of enterprise applications and customer relationship software has become essential.

“Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and change the way everyone works in a fully digital world where people can work from anywhere”, Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff said when the acquisition was announced. The latter is now the sole master within the US company after the abrupt departure of Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor a week ago. Brett Taylor only shared control of the group with Marc Benioff for a short year.