Home Economy The Slack boss left the company two years after the Salesforce acquisition

The Slack boss left the company two years after the Salesforce acquisition

Dec 07, 2022 0 Comments
The Slack boss left the company two years after the Salesforce acquisition

Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of Slack, at his company’s IPO on Wall Street in June 2019.

© Getty – Drew Gober

Slack’s head turned to one side. After eight years of launching instant messaging software for businesses, Stewart Butterfield will step down in January. He will be replaced by Lydian Jones, who will be responsible for Salesforce’s cloud operations, the US specialist in customer relationship management (CRM) software said. In addition to Stewart Butterfield, Slack’s Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua and Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Prince have also decided to leave the company.

Salesforce announced Acquisition of Slack $27.7 billion in December 2020. The mega-acquisition was aimed at positioning itself against Microsoft, which owns professional messaging application groups. The transaction, which officially closed last year, is a major step in the history of Slack, which made its IPO in June 2019. The Wall Street-listed messaging service saw its value rise to $20 billion, up from $7.1 billion. By the end of 2018. Enough to whet the appetite of Salesforce-sized giants.

Dull

Dull

Slack is a complete communication platform that integrates various communication and information tools for professionals.

  • Version:
    4.22.0
  • Downloads:
    114
  • Release Date:
    01/12/2022
  • Author:
    Dull
  • License:
    Free license
  • Categories:

    Communication – Productivity

  • Operating System:

    Android, Linux, Online Service All web browsers, Windows 64 bits – XP/Vista/7/8/10/11, iOS iPhone / iPad, macOS

Slack faces competition from the likes of Microsoft

Although Slack has beaten several big teams, including within the CAC 40, it has benefited less from the various shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic than its rival teams from Microsoft. As a result, a rapport with the heavyweights of enterprise applications and customer relationship software has become essential.

“Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and change the way everyone works in a fully digital world where people can work from anywhere”, Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff said when the acquisition was announced. The latter is now the sole master within the US company after the abrupt departure of Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor a week ago. Brett Taylor only shared control of the group with Marc Benioff for a short year.

See also  The ex-executive pushes the ex-employee's network to try and get his job back

You May Also Like

Amazon France has incorporated "abuse" clauses into its contracts

Amazon France has incorporated “abuse” clauses into its contracts

Patuxai Laos

Laos – Tourism: Laos is classified as “medium risk” for tourists

In Seine-Maritime, two Parisians are the only French winners of the international Airbnb competition

In Seine-Maritime, two Parisians are the only French winners of the international Airbnb competition

Nike cut ties with Irving after he supported an anti-Semitic film

Nike cut ties with Irving after he supported an anti-Semitic film

ANTIN INFRA PARTN

Antin takes majority stake in American company OpticalTel

Forever For You Season 3: Has Netflix Already Planned A Release Date?

Forever For You Season 3: Has Netflix Already Planned A Release Date?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.