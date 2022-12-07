Home Technology Quadstellar Infinity: Return of a Monster

Dec 07, 2022 0 Comments
Deep cold Relaunches a case that has been discussed for many reasons: the largest, most original and a little expensive… this new version is named Quadstellar Infinity Does that change things?

Quadstellar Infinity: All Madness Is Possible

Quadstellar’s original side is its size, volume and shape. But this is not just the way it meets the eye. Thus the chassis has a four compartment design. These insulate each major component of the system and help it have better thermal performance. Capacity level, this box allows the use of a motherboard of one format E-ATX. You can put a graphics card up to Length up to 380 mm. In terms of cooling, anything is possible, including efficient liquid cooling. This allows multiple 360mm radiators to be installed. Add to this table that there is room to mount up to 15 fans. 5 x 120mm fans on the front, 9x 120mm on the sides and 120mm on the back. Be careful though, no fan is supplied with this chassis.

If you don’t want to be insecure when it comes to storage, just install 3 3.5″ drives and 3 2.5″ drives. As for aesthetic refinements, you’ll benefit from RGB Four ARGB LED strips on the front. Each box contains a plate Toughened glass Allows you to see what’s inside. Finally, the front face allows you to open vents to improve cooling.

A box is definitely not like the others and will cost around 359€.

