Christmas Math Puzzle: What is Santa’s Hat Worth? Can you do it in 20 seconds?

Be the math king today and challenge your friends. Solve this special Christmas puzzle 20 seconds intervals and show your skills.

In this humorous viral challenge popular on social networks like Facebook, you have only 20 seconds to find the correct answers – prove that you are the best and no one can beat you at maths! Then don’t forget to share with your friends.

Explanation of today’s math challenge

Take a good look at the image below. You can see that the sum of the two candy canes in the first row is 10. In the second row there is a candy cane, in which we multiply one bead and add another bead to get 12. The third row contains a complex function. It also includes a Santa hat and the resulting candy cane… What are you supposed to do? ok, You must identify the value of each element.

Let’s be honest, there’s a reason why this challenge is so popular among social media users. That is the truth Very few users have found a mathematical solution. Further, They only had 30 secondsBut we are more confident and give you only 20 seconds to find the answer.

Still can’t find all the values? We regret giving you such a difficult challenge, but we warned you that it will not be easy. But don’t worry, this isn’t an “accessible” challenge for everyone. Only a select group found it within 20 seconds.

in the front rowEach barley sugar = 5, so the sum of the two is 10. In the second row, barley sugar (5) is multiplied by one bead, then added to one bead. Which gives: (5 x 2) + 2 = 12 . One hour = 2 DIn the third rowYou must perform two multiplications and subtract the two results (5×2)-(1×5) = 10-5 = 5. In this case, you can decide Cap = 1And you should finally Solved this math puzzle.

Did you like the challenge and was it too easy for you? Well, congratulations if you managed to complete the challenge. If not, we encourage you to keep trying these kinds of challenges. Don’t stop there? Test yourself This math puzzle.