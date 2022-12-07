A monoblock graphics card!

Stop everything! Aspirants already know ASRock Aqua OC motherboards As these are high-end motherboards, an integrated monoblock provides for the cooling system. All white and visually very successful design. But today, the brand is also launching a graphics card bearing the image of the Aqua range. So here comes the map ASRock RX 7900 XTX Aqua OC. A model in high demand by enthusiasts, especially on paper the RX 7900 XTX wants to offer an interesting march to the RTX 4080 from NVIDIA.

ASRock breaks the game with its Aqua OC graphics card in the next RX 7900 XTX

At the same time, this is the first card to offer a custom liquid cooling system based on the new generation AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards (and not AiO). At the same time, this is a leak and not an official announcement. This RX 7900 XTX Aqua OC has three 8-pin PCIe power ports. Thus guaranteeing high power delivery for extreme OC. This Aqua version should only see the light in XTX version with full Navi 31 GPU.

Likewise, graphics cards have been leaking for a few days now ASRock Taichi And Phantom Gaming. The Aqua OC uses the same PCB as the RX 7900 XTX Taichi. In short, between the motherboard and the Aqua OC graphics card, can we already imagine the very best machines of the future with the next Aqua on the latest Intel Z790 and AMD X670E chipsets? ASRockIt’s your turn!