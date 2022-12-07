Home World 5 more agreements were signed in Rabat

Dec 07, 2022 0 Comments
Five other West African countries have signed an agreement to extend the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project on December 5, 2022 in Rabat.

These are Ghana (Ghana National Gas Company), Gambia (Gambia National Petroleum Corporation), Guinea (SONAB), Guinea-Bissau (Petroquin) and Sierra Leone (PDSL), along with Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and Nigeria’s National Petroleum. The company (NNPC Limited) has signed a memorandum of understanding, thereby taking a new step in the implementation of the gas pipeline project.

Notes such as those signed with ECOWAS on September 15, 2022 and with Mauritania and Senegal on October 15, 2022 confirm the parties’ commitment to this strategic plan.

The 5,600 kilometer Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline spans over 11 countries along the Atlantic coast, with the ambition of bringing gas to over 400 million people. Morocco will have a 1,672-kilometer pipeline that will transport Nigerian gas to Europe via the North African country of Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Benin. .

