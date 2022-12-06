Home Economy Nike cut ties with Irving after he supported an anti-Semitic film

Nike cut ties with Irving after he supported an anti-Semitic film

Dec 06, 2022 0 Comments
Nike cut ties with Irving after he supported an anti-Semitic film

American company Nike ended its collaboration with basketball player Kyrie Irving on Monday. The decision follows the NBA star’s tweet in support of an anti-Semitic film and huge controversy in the US.

After Kyrie Irving’s slip-up on social media, Nike decided on the spot on Monday. A spokesperson for the sports equipment manufacturer confirmed the end of the collaboration with the Brooklyn Nets playmaker to “Insider” Shams Sarania.

The NBA star sparked controversy in late October when he posted a poster for the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” ​​on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, and it’s anything but a surprise. Considered anti-Semitic. If the 30-year-old basketball player was one of the best-selling shoe models among NBA stars, now he is without a partner for his sneakers.

Irving has already played in the NBA

Quickly suspended by Nike, Kyrie Irving also canceled the release of the ‘Kyri8’ shoe. While tentative, the Company’s approval of Comma is final.

According to media outlets across the Atlantic, the deal with his sponsor has brought the Nets player nearly $11 million annually since his NBA debut in 2011.

After days of silence in the face of much criticism, Kyrie Irving went quiet in early November to acknowledge some of his mistakes. Without immediately apologizing, the player acknowledged that his message had a “negative impact” on the Jewish community. The Nets’ president pledged to donate $500,000 to organizations working to end hate and intolerance.

While suspended by the Nets and the NBA, Kyrie Irving finally apologized for his gesture. A prerequisite for his return to court. Since the start of the controversy, Kyrie Irving has played nine games back with the Brooklyn-based franchise.

See also  Fed - Business Live | Business

You May Also Like

ANTIN INFRA PARTN

Antin takes majority stake in American company OpticalTel

Forever For You Season 3: Has Netflix Already Planned A Release Date?

Forever For You Season 3: Has Netflix Already Planned A Release Date?

ROKiT ordered Williams to pay €32m in damages

ROKiT ordered Williams to pay €32m in damages

That's life After meat-free meat, the new challenge of food culture in the laboratory is breast milk

That’s life After meat-free meat, the new challenge of food culture in the laboratory is breast milk

Netflix cruelly removed the series from its catalog, leaving fans outraged

Netflix cruelly removed the series from its catalog, leaving fans outraged

MolenGeek is getting 700 virtual reality headsets from Meta

MolenGeek is getting 700 virtual reality headsets from Meta

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.