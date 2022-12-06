Lidl La Roche sur Yon » New opening pending (Vendée)

Lidl already has two stores on the outskirts of La Roche-sur-Yonne, with a third waiting to open in Yonne town centre. So welcome Yonnais and lovers of Yonnaises products at discounted prices.

This well-known hard discounter has copied its operating principle from its rival Aldi. Also, both these companies are German based.

However, at the Hard Discount School, the student is now beyond the master’s. In fact, now the Lidl brand has more points of sale in the world than its predecessor.

The items offered are mainly food and daily necessities. While avoiding new products. This is also valid at your nearest outlet.

Lidl La Roche Sir Yon Store

The brand now has more than 11,500 sales points in Europe. In France, more than 1,700 points of sale have already been opened.

In La Roche sur Yon in the Vendée, two Lidl stores are already on the outskirts of the town. So, you can find your products at discounted prices at below open addresses…

6 Rue Francois Cevert

ZAC La Roche Sud, 2 Imp. Claudius is younger

The list of open addresses in your city is complete. Therefore there are no other stores of this brand in the La Roche sur Yon department in the Vendée department. To date, these two addresses are Yonnais and Yonaises open.

However, not a single Lidl outlet is currently open in La Roche-sur-Yon town centre.

For some residents, it is considered necessary to open a ninth point of sale for discount products. People want an opening in the center of the city. To get to and from this establishment without a vehicle.

Opening soon in your city

Things are happening right now in La Roche sur Yon for shopping fans. The city actually announces many international brands opening in the city.

The next openings are La Roche sur Yon

Petition Lidl La Roche sur Yon

You can also show your interest in opening a fourth Lidl supermarket in La Roche sur Yon in the city centre. This will make it easier to get to the store, especially for non-motorized people.

So welcome to Yonnais and Yonnaises dear everyday items at discount prices. Finally, your opinion matters!