ChatGPT is OpenAI’s latest experiment: a natural language conversation tool that generates responses and texts requested by commands written in supported languages. French works.

ChatGPT is an amazing advancement in language technology. It is a language model powered by OpenAI Can generate custom text Uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence.

The name “ChatGPT” comes from a combination of the words “chat” and “GPT”, which stand for “conversation” and “predictive language transmission model”, respectively. This reflects ChatGPT’s ability to believably simulate human conversations.

How does ChatGPT work?

ChatGPT is trained on a large range of text, including newspaper articles, novels, film and television scripts, and online conversations. This allows him to understand the context of the conversation and provide appropriate and consistent responses.

One of the most important advantages of ChatGPT is that it adapts to a wide range of topics and language styles. This means that it can be used for applications such as creating content for social networks, writing scripts for movies and TV series, or creating chatbots for businesses.

Additionally, ChatGPT is constantly evolving through continuous learning. This means it will improve over time and become even better at simulating human conversations.

In short, ChatGPT is an exceptional language model that offers many opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence. Its ability to understand context and create compelling text makes it a valuable tool for businesses and content creators.

Does ChatGPT know how to impersonate a human writer?

you tell. Everything you just read was written by ChatGPT in French with a simple command: ” Write an introductory article about ChatGPT in magazine style (Source: screenshot below). We have done the layout and added subtitle, title and chapter.

ChatGPT writes about ChatGPT // Source: Numerama screenshot

What do we think? Honestly, ChatGPT is amazing. We do not try to specify our order, nor have we tried for many generations. To give you this little experiment, we’ve taken and copied the first text in which artificial intelligence was proposed. But, at the same time, we are satisfied with the written output of the machine. The text objectively describes what ChatGPT is, provides a translation of the name for our French readers, and goes into the details of how it works without technology. In short, a text suitable for the general public.

A few pointers though. First, the style is somewhat commendable. ChatGPT doesn’t hesitate to use advanced adjectives to talk about him and over-emphasize his exceptional abilities. On the other hand, we see that software is based on abstract logical expressions (“in addition”, “in short”), which are not prohibited, but which can be used by a very moderate human being.

How to use ChatGPT and GPT-3?

You can test ChatGPT. We have written a guide for that Start using ChatGPT and GPT-3 well.

How many languages ​​does ChatGPT speak?

We put the question to the interested party, who reminds us that he is not interested in the concept of language as an artificial intelligence that creates text. See instead:

” I’m an OpenAI-trained language modeler, so I don’t really speak languages. My goal is to create text on demand using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence. You can use me to simulate human conversations in different styles and topics, but I can’t speak multiple languages. I am a tool for creating text, not for speaking. »

Noting our request, ChatGPT replied that it was done ” for to create Text in English “. In short, it is not yet known that text can be created in a language other than English while creating text in a language other than English. On Twitter, many users show the results in other languages (Spanish, German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, etc.).