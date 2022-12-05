has has

Since its creation in 1973, the Polisario has maintained the lie of being the sole legitimate representative of the Saharawis, aided by its Algerian godfather and its thugs like South Africa.

Daily Asaba In its edition on Monday, December 5, led by popular Congress jokes, the cops have taken several steps to support this lie. Festivals of the past Soviet era managed to trick some of the population of the Tintof camps. But, with time, the consciousness of isolated citizens gradually expanded and these conferences could not maintain internal unity.

These forums have become rings of tribal conflict and the blessing of the Algerian security apparatus. Instead of being spaces for evaluation and self-criticism, these conferences have become “slave markets” where decencies are sold and considerable sums are spent. It should be noted that some of the money comes from humanitarian aid provided by international organizations and is intended for the population of the camps. In 2019, a company run by a relative of a general monopolized two million euros in aid going into the pockets of Algerian food providers.

Daily Asaba Both Algeria and the Polisario stress that this year’s congress is taking place amid “terrible” internal conditions experienced by both countries. Indeed, the shocks suffered by the Algerian army and the wave of arrests that affected many general friends of the Polisario leaders in this organization directly affected Rabouni’s political map. This is what we have seen recently as the Polisario has disappeared from the scene, except for a few “fashion shows” by Brahim Khali, a criminal in some country in South Africa’s backyard.

In the face of the intensity of pressure exerted on them by the Algerian army, we see a lethargy in this conference where most of the camp residents ignored the preparatory meetings. The police media tried to downplay the extent of this boycott, failing to convince anyone, not even their Algerian sponsor.

This pushed the military junta to intervene to reshape the Polisario leadership, which rushed to convey this anger to the Preparatory Committee officials. Also, the Algerian intelligence services have decided not to send Algerian media to the Tintouf camps, which include preparatory seminars for the congress, due to the low level of participation. They called on the Polisario leadership not to broadcast photos or footage of empty rooms, at the risk of undermining the legitimacy of their representation, which has already been greatly eroded.