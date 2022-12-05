Home Economy Antin takes majority stake in American company OpticalTel

Antin takes majority stake in American company OpticalTel

Dec 05, 2022
Released on December 5. 2022 at 7:40 AM

PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones)—Private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners announced Monday the acquisition of a majority stake in Florida-based broadband fiber optic provider OpticalTel. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

Opticaltel is Antin’s sixth investment through its “mid-cap” fund.

OpticalTel founder Mario Bustamante will retain a stake in the company and will be a member of the board of directors. Antin Infrastructure Partners said in a statement that the company’s chief executive, Luis Rodriguez, will continue to lead.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2023, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

