Antin takes majority stake in American company OpticalTel

Released on December 5. 2022 at 7:40 AM
PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones)—Private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners announced Monday the acquisition of a majority stake in Florida-based broadband fiber optic provider OpticalTel. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.
Opticaltel is Antin’s sixth investment through its “mid-cap” fund.
OpticalTel founder Mario Bustamante will retain a stake in the company and will be a member of the board of directors. Antin Infrastructure Partners said in a statement that the company’s chief executive, Luis Rodriguez, will continue to lead.
The transaction is expected to close in early 2023, subject to customary regulatory approvals.
-Pierre-Jean Lepagnot, Agefi-Dow Jones +33 (0)1 41 27 47 95; [email protected] Edition: VLV
Agefi-Dow Jones The Financial News
Dow Jones Newswires
December 05, 2022 01:40 ET (06:40 GMT)
What stocks to buy?
Making the best investments requires a deep knowledge of the markets, their mechanisms, economics and comprises the heart of the strategy of each of the companies listed. Investir’s editorial staff does this for you and provides its subscribers with advice on more than 800 securities. By subscribing to Investir you can benefit from their buying, speculating, spreading or selling.