Netflix cruelly removed the series from its catalog, leaving fans outraged

Every month, Netflix removes some programs from its list. And let’s say departure Gossip girlScheduled for December 30, it created a frenzy among subscribers.
A nasty surprise for Netflix subscribers this Thursday, December 1. They were going to continue watching the cult series Gossip girlIt is slated for a 2021 rebootViewers of the Teen series received the following message: “Last day on Netflix: December 30“. That’s when an air of panic began to blow on Twitter, with netizens directing their disdain towards the streaming platform. “What’s back is this pressure shot. Gossip girl Not on Netflix since 12/30?“scolded a subscriber. “How am I? Gossip girl On Netflix, it says to me: ‘Last day is December 30’?“ He took another one. Needless to say, this isn’t the first time the streaming giant has done something like this.
“Netflix Pulls Back Gossip Girl”
“It’s funny Gossip girl Who’s getting fired from Netflix on December 30? How am I going to watch it again and again 27749401 times?“ read a tweet posted on December 1. Around this time last year, Netflix had already announced an immediate withdrawal The show follows the adventures of Blair, Chuck and Serena From their list. For the first time, a wave of rage did not fail to break. “Netflix is taking it back Gossip girl once again. Again I am making an additional request on the platform“teased a user on Twitter.
Why is Netflix taking it back? Gossip girl ?
Believe it or not, Netflix doesn’t have a personal vendetta against fans Gossip girl. Like its competitors like Disney+ or Prime Video, The streaming platform must renegotiate the broadcast rights for each of its programs. A very frequent annual obligation, which forces the US company to select certain content to the detriment of others. Thus, in addition Gossip girlSubscribers also have to say goodbye to Thriller David Fincher, zodiac signor to series Crimson Rivers.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias.