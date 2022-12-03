Home Science The regeneration of certain species allows the regeneration of ecosystems

Dec 03, 2022 0 Comments
The wolf, though revered by some Amerindian tribes, is Haunted and destroyed by European settlers from the 16th century. In the mid-20th century, there were fewer than a thousand gray wolves in the United States (excluding Alaska), while at least 250,000 of them are estimated to have roamed the territory before the arrival of Europeans.

Total extinction was averted by an adoption in the 1970s Act”Endangered species, which has seen the return of this predator in some parts of the country. In the 1990s, the US Govt Reintroduced Wolves from Canada in the famous Yellowstone National Park.

Reintroduction made it possibleAvoid overpopulation of moose It destroys the necessary plants Nesting birds And Otters For their dams.

Amarok Weiss, a biologist and wolf enthusiast at the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity, compares ecosystems to a dense screen: “When we pull some threads, we weaken the tape“.

Today, it is estimated that there are more than 6,000 gray wolves in the United States, excluding Alaska. But the species continues to be threatened huntingLegal in some areas.

