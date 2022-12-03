Experts support a united front against climate change

During the opening session of this two-day scientific event, experts from many countries (Germany, Belgium, Canada, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, USA, France, Great Britain, Niger, Tunisia, Morocco, etc.) pleaded in favor of strengthening. International cooperation in the fight against climate change to reduce people’s vulnerability to climate risks and disasters.

Organized by Friedrich Naumann Foundation, International Center for Research and Capacity Development (CI2RC), High School of Technology (EST) Essaouira, under the theme “Climate Change: Risks, Vulnerabilities and Resilience of Regions”, Gadi Ayyat. University, the conference aims to promote knowledge and ideas on environmental change in general and climate change in particular, caused by dominant development models. Discuss the challenges of these global changes in resources, biodiversity, human security, strategies, laws, and governance, while emphasizing opportunities for investment and leadership in the short, medium, and long-term. Long periods of time.

Referring to the theme of the meeting, Mohammed Benyahya, Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Environment, noted that the New Development Model (NMD) recognizes that regions play a key role in the transition towards sustainability. Policies to mitigate or adapt to climate change are implemented at the regional level.

“In Morocco, significant efforts are being made to combat climate change, especially through the adoption of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which are essentially regionalized,” he noted, recalling that ten regions of the Kingdom already have regional climate plans. Integrate climate action into their Regional Development Plans (RDP).

“This meeting aims to gather a wide range of participants in order to share research results, present relevant experiences and explore the possibilities of networking and collaboration”, stressed Khoulud Kahime, President of the International Center for Research and Capacity Development (CI2RC) in a speech at the beginning of the work of this congress.

Ms. Kahim noted that the aim is to create a united front to fight climate change, one of the most pressing international issues with implications for security, sustainable livelihoods, water security and food, biodiversity and health.

For his part, Sebastien Wacht, director of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom in Morocco, said the conference “brings together representatives of politics, economics and academia, allowing networking that forms the basis for technological, psychological and political innovation. It is essential to address this enormous challenge.”

Global warming is “a challenge for all of us on this planet,” said Mr. Wacht pointed out that the Friedrich Naumann Foundation believes that beyond nations and large corporations, every individual, every province, and every city must contribute. Fight climate change as a human society.

For his part, the President of the University of Qadi Ayyad (UCA), Mai El Hassan Hibid, said that the scientific event “is an opportunity to rethink the question of sustainability, to rethink the environment and ecology, and of course. Rethink all the human and cultural activities that affect the ecosystems we live in”.

Noting that the issue of climate change is a global problem, it urges the world’s nations to quickly implement actions capable of limiting the damage of simultaneous disturbances, many of which are proving to be more severe than predicted. Earlier observations, Mr. Hbid assumed that the dynamics and global awareness of the exchange of scientific developments, analysis, discussions and today’s exchanges on this environmental theme would certainly contribute to the objective of meeting the challenges. of nations based on the protection of natural resources against pollution, alteration and loss.

During this meeting, national and international experts will discuss “Climate Change: What are the answers to the challenges?” », « Water and energy: what obstacles and strategies to fight against climate change? “, “Agriculture and Food Security: What are the Challenges of Decarbonization and Adaptation”, “Climate Change: What are the Challenges of Gender Mainstreaming in Education and Training”, “Regional Management and Climate Change: Real Sustainability Towards Better Resilience” and “Climate Change and Ecosystems: Between Vulnerability, Resilience and Adaptation”.

On the menu of this meeting, “Climate Change: Between Models and Predictions?” Seventeen sessions are reserved for PhD students. “, “Climate Change: Risks and Impacts”, “Water and Climate Change: Challenges and Urgent Need for Solutions”, “Agriculture and Climate Change: From Impact to Adaptation”, “Climate Change: Risks and Impacts”, ” Water and Climate Change: Constraints and Emergency Response”, “Agriculture and Climate Change: From Impact to Adaptation”, “Forests: Between Conservation and Mitigation Issues”, as well as “Impact of Global Changes on Human Health”.