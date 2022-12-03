Home Science Astronomy: What we can observe in December

Dec 03, 2022 0 Comments
December will be an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to observe many remarkable events. For that, you don’t need a telescope.

Like an advent calendar to wait until Christmas. If the cold is coming back, December is a chance to enjoy the night sky. An overview of the most beautiful astronomical phenomena.

December 8: Last full moon of the year

The twelfth full moon of the year will occur on December 8th at 5:08 AM precisely. The Satellite It will then be 400,000 kilometers from Earth.

The latter is called the “Full Moon of Cold Nights” as a reminder that temperatures are getting colder. Remember this is the last of 2022.

December 11: Wednesday in Southwest

As for the planets, put away your binoculars and binoculars: you can see Mercury with the naked eye from December 11 until the end of the year. If you orient yourself well: head southwest 30 to 45 minutes after sunset.

December 13: Geminid star shower

It will be one of the most beautiful of the year: The Shooting star shower des Géminides takes place between December 7 and 17, peaking in the middle of the month.

A suitable location should be chosen and away from urban areas where light pollution can spoil the show. Those lucky enough to enjoy the countryside with clear skies can enjoy its peak on December 13 and 14.

December 15: Venus at sunset

The date may change by a few days. Nevertheless, the fiery planet, which owes its name to the Roman goddess of love, must point the tip of its nose at the middle of the month.

To see it, turn your eyes to the southwest about thirty minutes after sunset.

