Astronomy: What we can observe in December

December will be an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to observe many remarkable events. For that, you don’t need a telescope.

Like an advent calendar to wait until Christmas. If the cold is coming back, December is a chance to enjoy the night sky. An overview of the most beautiful astronomical phenomena.

December 8: Last full moon of the year

The twelfth full moon of the year will occur on December 8th at 5:08 AM precisely. The Satellite It will then be 400,000 kilometers from Earth.

Lots of lunar action this month – and we don’t just mean the Orion trip! On the evening of Dec. 1, the Moon will appear very close to Jupiter. A few days later, it eclipses Mars and glides past Saturn and Jupiter to end the month. Our WhatsApp! The guide has all the details. pic.twitter.com/QN1T4xlHhB —NASA (@NASA) December 1, 2022

The latter is called the “Full Moon of Cold Nights” as a reminder that temperatures are getting colder. Remember this is the last of 2022.

December 11: Wednesday in Southwest

As for the planets, put away your binoculars and binoculars: you can see Mercury with the naked eye from December 11 until the end of the year. If you orient yourself well: head southwest 30 to 45 minutes after sunset.

December 13: Geminid star shower

It will be one of the most beautiful of the year: The Shooting star shower des Géminides takes place between December 7 and 17, peaking in the middle of the month.

A suitable location should be chosen and away from urban areas where light pollution can spoil the show. Those lucky enough to enjoy the countryside with clear skies can enjoy its peak on December 13 and 14.

Geminids is a shower of shooting stars at its peak from December 13th to 14th. Until then, you’ll see more and more of them in the sky every evening. No need for binoculars (rather than that). A garden chair and a nice blanket are enough. pic.twitter.com/Z2oNNBJgWC — Astrostone (@astrostone) December 5, 2021

December 15: Venus at sunset

The date may change by a few days. Nevertheless, the fiery planet, which owes its name to the Roman goddess of love, must point the tip of its nose at the middle of the month.

To see it, turn your eyes to the southwest about thirty minutes after sunset.