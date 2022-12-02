This free wireless charger is today’s super deal

As wired fast charging technology continues to advance, wireless charging makes it possible to charge a variety of devices in style. Currently Samsung Pad 15W is free. You don’t have to pay 39 euros anymore

Samsung has countless inductive chargers, some of which are discounted and free after ODR. It is currently on the Samsung Pad 15 W. On Tardi, 15W EP-P2400 Wireless Charger 0 Euros 20 euros discount and Samsung ODR 20 euros.

Samsung Pad 15 W in brief

Relaxed, light and flat base;

LED charging indicator;

Qi charging compatible.

Instead of the usual 39 euros, the Samsung Pad (EP-P2400) is now available on Tardi for 19.99 euros. An inductive charger also benefits from a ODR 20 euros. So basically free.





Optimized charging for Samsung devices

The full power of the 15W Samsung Pad is available for all Samsung branded devices. 15 W makes it possible to recharge compatible inductive devices very quickly from the Korean charging company. For other devices of other brands, 5 watts of power is provided. It’s not huge, but it does its charging function well. The base manages to recharge with shells or cases less than 5 mm thick.

If you want to take advantage of the Samsung EP-P2400’s full potential, the trick is to get a 25 W USB-C power adapter. It’s definitely extra, but you’ll save precious time with fast charging.

Induction sites sometimes get hot. To avoid this, Samsung had the good idea to equip this wireless charger with a fan.

Discreet and compact design goes anywhere

If the Samsung EP-P2400 isn’t a performance beast in the induction charging department, it’s the fact that Samsung has paid particular attention to its design. The Samsung Pad 15W is a flat base with a compact form factor. Black color brings calmness and prudence. The device will have no problem finding its place in your office and on your bedside table.

Another detail sets this wireless charger apart: it has LED indicator lights that indicate the charging level. Witnesses do not have the same behavior during the day and evening. During the day, they are easily visible and powerful. At night, the lights dim to protect your comfort. And you don’t have to intervene for this.

